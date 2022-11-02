If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Pick up an MSI Radeon RX 6900 XT for £699

A new low-water mark for AMD's (nearly) top-end graphics card.
Will Judd avatar
Deals by Will Judd Contributor
Published on
msi's radeon rx 6900 xt graphics card, pictured on a coloured background
MSI

The Radeon RX 6900 XT has continued to go down in price, and now we've reached a new low-water mark: £700. That's £50 below the last time we wrote up an RX 6900 XT, and some £300 below its UK price in Great British Pounds.

The RX 6900 XT remains a very good graphics card despite the release of Nvidia's RTX 40-series cards (and the upcoming release of AMD RDNA3 cards), with its new price befitting a great performer for 4K gaming or high refresh rate gaming at lower resolutions. The card is strongest in rasterised (ie not ray-traced) titles, but it at least does have hardware-accelerated RT and a good image upscaling algorithm, in the form of FSR 2.0, to boost frame-rates considerably in supported games. For the money, it's not the best value AMD graphics card, but it's certainly much more reasonable than it was at launch!

This particular RX 6900 XT is also impressive. It's an MSI Gaming X Trio model, an evolution of the design used on the RTX 2080 that I bought a few years back. That card served me well, with the triple-fan cooling solution and hefty heatsink providing excellent thermals without tons of fan noise, and I'm sure it's much the same here.

It's worth noting that the RX 6900 XT here is sold by Ebuyer, although the merchant is Ebay in this case. If you prefer to buy from Ebuyer directly, you can do that also if you prefer.

That's all for now, stay tuned for another PC gaming deal very soon!

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author

Will Judd avatar

Will Judd

Contributor

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More Deals

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch