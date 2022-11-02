Pick up an MSI Radeon RX 6900 XT for £699

The Radeon RX 6900 XT has continued to go down in price, and now we've reached a new low-water mark: £700. That's £50 below the last time we wrote up an RX 6900 XT, and some £300 below its UK price in Great British Pounds.

The RX 6900 XT remains a very good graphics card despite the release of Nvidia's RTX 40-series cards (and the upcoming release of AMD RDNA3 cards), with its new price befitting a great performer for 4K gaming or high refresh rate gaming at lower resolutions. The card is strongest in rasterised (ie not ray-traced) titles, but it at least does have hardware-accelerated RT and a good image upscaling algorithm, in the form of FSR 2.0, to boost frame-rates considerably in supported games. For the money, it's not the best value AMD graphics card, but it's certainly much more reasonable than it was at launch!

This particular RX 6900 XT is also impressive. It's an MSI Gaming X Trio model, an evolution of the design used on the RTX 2080 that I bought a few years back. That card served me well, with the triple-fan cooling solution and hefty heatsink providing excellent thermals without tons of fan noise, and I'm sure it's much the same here.

It's worth noting that the RX 6900 XT here is sold by Ebuyer, although the merchant is Ebay in this case. If you prefer to buy from Ebuyer directly, you can do that also if you prefer.

That's all for now, stay tuned for another PC gaming deal very soon!