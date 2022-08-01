Pick up an RTX 3080 for £724 today thanks to a CCL discount code

RTX 3080 graphics cards are continuing their inevitable price decline, as at least one new next-gen GPU is rumoured to be announced within the next few months. That means it's a good time to pick up current-gen models at a discount while availability is good - and this RTX 3080 12GB model is the cheapest we've ever seen it.

Right now, you can pick up this Gainward Phantom RTX 3080 12GB for £724 when you use code AFF25 at the checkout at CCL. If you're not familiar with CCL, the British retailer is a minnow compared to the whale of Amazon, but it's one that has existed since 1996 and has always proved reliable for me.

Note that you can also pick up Doom Eternal (with its DLC) and Ghostwire: Tokyo, which is a nice bonus - both are great games that use the RTX 3080's DLSS and RTX features. This is offered as Nvidia's 'Face Your Demons' bundle.

As you may or may not know, the RTX 3080 12GB is actually a more fully-unlocked version of the Ampera GA102 die that also forms the basis of the RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3090 and RTX 3090 Ti. So as well as two extra gigabytes of VRAM - and a matching memory bus that's 64 bits wider - you also get more compute (8960 CUDA cores vs 8704), which leads to an uptick in performance.

Now the performance difference between the RTX 3080 12GB and the RTX 3080 10GB isn't massive - that would make the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3090 a bit pointless - but it is measurable. Digital Trends, for example, spotted a six percent advantage for the 12GB model, and you're likely to see a bit than that by doing a bit of modest overclocking. This Gainward Phantom model comes with a triple-fan cooling solution, so you should have a bit of headroom here if you're willing to accept higher fan noise!

In any case, this is a solid deal on an RTX 3080 12GB, itself one of the best graphics cards on the market right now. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below!