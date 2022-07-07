Pick up an SK Hynix P41 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD for $221 after a 15% coupon

SK Hynix are one of the biggest memory and flash storage manufacturers in the world, and after many years of mostly supplying the 'raw materials' like NAND and controllers to other people, they're now starting to make their own SSDs under their own brand name. Consequently, their stuff is often very competitive on price, and today we have a new low water mark for their P41 SSD thanks to a 15% off coupon at Amazon US.

The massive 2TB model is now going for $221, down from $260, which is the lowest price we can find on a ~7000MB/s NVMe SSD of this capacity.

To get the deal price, remember to check the little 'Save an extra 15% when you apply this coupon' box on the product page - otherwise, you'll get the full price of $259.99.

Looking at the specs, this model is clearly based around a 'second-gen' PCIe 4.0 controller, with up to 7000MB/s read speeds and 6500MB/s write speeds. Random I/O performance is also good, ranking alongside the performant WD Black SN850 and Corsair MP600 Pro drives in reviews, while the endurance rating of 1200TBW matches that of the industry-leading Samsung 980 Pro.

Given that these drives all cost significantly more - the SN850 2TB is $233 and the MP600 Pro LPX 2TB is $250 - I'd certainly recommend the P41 if you're in the market for a high-end PC or PS5 SSD. Of course, you might have guessed that recommendation existed, given that you're most of the way through reading this very article...

In any case, that just about covers the basics! Do take a look at some reviews if you're unsure, and thanks for taking the time to join me for another deals post. See you again soon!