Pick up Arctic's legendary Liquid Freezer II 240 AiO for $75 at Amazon US with this 23% off coupon

Keep your CPU temps under control.

arctic liquid freezer ii 240 aio
Image credit: Arctic
Will Judd
Deals by Will Judd
Published on

Arctic does a really nice line of CPU coolers, including this 240mm AiO that's discounted by 23% on Amazon US today. That brings it down to $75, a great price for the renowned Liquid Freezer II 240, one of the best-performing all-in-one liquid coolers on the market and a fine complement to any high-end or mid-range gaming CPU. To get this deal, just tick the 23% off coupon on the product page.

As I mentioned above, the Freezer II 240 generally gets strong reviews for its radiator, which offers highly effective cooling. However, the fans that come with the AiO aren't the best - they can be a little noisier than some other options, so the ultimate setup would pair this radiator with something like a Silent Wings 4 or Noctua NF-A12x25 for similar cooling potential but with less noise. I wouldn't recommend picking these up right away though, as depending on your other components and PC positioning the noise very well might not be noticeable.

Otherwise, this is a top choice AiO that performs well and, thanks to this 23% discount, is in a much lower price bracket than it would be otherwise. Highly recommended, A++++++, would buy again.

