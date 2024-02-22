If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Pick up Nvidia's RTX 4070 for $529.99 at Newegg in the US

Part of reductions across the board on 4070 units thanks to the release of 4070 Super.

gigabyte rtx 4070 12gb graphics card
Image credit: Gigabyte/Rock Paper Shotgun
Will Judd avatar
Deals by Will Judd Contributor
Published on
1 comment

Nvidia's RTX 4070 is a popular mid-range graphics card that delivers good rasterised performance with best-in-class RT and upscaling/frame generation features. Normally it costs around $550, but today you can get a three-fan Gigabyte Windforce model for just $530 thanks to a $20 off voucher at Newegg. To get this price, just use code VGAEXCGBET625 at the checkout.

The RTX 4070 has seen a low of downward pressure recently, thanks to the recent release of the 4070 Super which sits at the $599 mark. That's pushed prices down across the world, making the 4070 a much better value proposition than it was just a few months ago.

This is compounded by the continued adoption of DLSS 3 Frame Generation - an RTX 40-series feature not afforded to earlier Nvidia graphics cards - which lets the 4070 hit surprisingly high frame-rates even at high resolutions with RT features engaged. This kind of flexibility ought to make the card age better than its 20-series and 30-series predecessors, though it remains to be seen if Nvidia adds this feature to older cards in response to public pressure.

For the moment, this is a good choice against the RX 7800 XT and other similarly-priced AMD alternatives if you value RT and upscaling performance over rasterised (non-RT) frame-rates, where the RX 7800 XT tends to offer better value.

Rock Paper Shotgun is the home of PC gaming

Sign in and join us on our journey to discover strange and compelling PC games.

Related topics
Gigabyte Graphics Cards Nvidia PC
About the Author
Will Judd avatar

Will Judd

Contributor

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

Comments