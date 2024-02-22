Pick up Nvidia's RTX 4070 for $529.99 at Newegg in the US

Nvidia's RTX 4070 is a popular mid-range graphics card that delivers good rasterised performance with best-in-class RT and upscaling/frame generation features. Normally it costs around $550, but today you can get a three-fan Gigabyte Windforce model for just $530 thanks to a $20 off voucher at Newegg. To get this price, just use code VGAEXCGBET625 at the checkout.

The RTX 4070 has seen a low of downward pressure recently, thanks to the recent release of the 4070 Super which sits at the $599 mark. That's pushed prices down across the world, making the 4070 a much better value proposition than it was just a few months ago.

This is compounded by the continued adoption of DLSS 3 Frame Generation - an RTX 40-series feature not afforded to earlier Nvidia graphics cards - which lets the 4070 hit surprisingly high frame-rates even at high resolutions with RT features engaged. This kind of flexibility ought to make the card age better than its 20-series and 30-series predecessors, though it remains to be seen if Nvidia adds this feature to older cards in response to public pressure.

For the moment, this is a good choice against the RX 7800 XT and other similarly-priced AMD alternatives if you value RT and upscaling performance over rasterised (non-RT) frame-rates, where the RX 7800 XT tends to offer better value.