Pick up the 32-in Samsung Odyssey G7 gaming monitor for £499 after a £100 discount

The Samsung Odyssey G7 is one of my favourite monitors, and I picked one up from Amazon the last time it was discounted. This week the 32-in model has been discounted to a similar price, so I thought I should let you all know about it!

So: why is this monitor so good? For me, it's all about the panel: you get a 32-inch curved VA QLED panel, big enough that you feel suitably immersed without running into the compatibility issues endemic to ultrawide aspect ratios and with excellent contrast, so dark scenes look properly black instead of grey. Combined with a potent 600 nits of peak brightness and a wide colour gamut, that translates into properly meaningful HDR - a rarity for a gaming monitor.

The specs here are also impressive. The 2560x1440 resolution is easy enough to drive with a mid-level graphics card, yet provides enough detail for a noticeable improvement over 1080p. The 240Hz refresh rate means you can enjoy silky-smooth gameplay in competitive shooters or racing games, with Samsung's VA panels in particular providing incredibly low pixel response times in contrast to older VA panels that often looked smeary in motion. You also have G-Sync and FreeSync support to smooth out unven frame-times and eliminate tearing and judder.

Altogether, it's a very capable package and I've enjoyed using this monitor for playing competitive Counter-Strike, racing in Gran Turismo, watching movies and blowing up spreadsheets.

There are some downsides that you should be aware of, though. The 240Hz mode can cause horizontal lines to appear in some content, and other users have reported flickering although I've not seen it. Generally, these issues seem to have largely been fixed by firmware updates, but it's worth bearing in mind if you do decide to go for this model - check out its performance in a range of games, movies and test patterns before throwing out the box! Thankfully, Amazon is very good about returns, so you'll at least be able to return the unit if you discover any issues that you'd rather not deal with.

For me though, the G7 has been an awesome upgrade over the 27-in 1440p 165Hz monitor I was using before, and I'm still using it to this day alongside two 4K 144Hz monitors that I prefer for my day-to-day work (which are the Eve Spectrum and the older Acer Nitro XV273K, if you're interested). I think it's well worth testing out the G7, so do take a look at some reviews and click that link!

There are more Samsung monitors on sale at Amazon UK today, if you want to look at the whole selection!