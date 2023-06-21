Pick up the gorgeous Starfield Xbox Wireless Controller for £5 off

Microsoft has done a great job making some truly inventive special edition Xbox Series controllers, and their latest effort is one that uses the 'NASA-punk' aesthetics of upcoming big budget Bethesda RPG Starfield. The controller looks phenomenal, but it does cost a fair bit - so I thought it was worth letting you know that the early adopter tax has been lifted, and the controller is now down to £65.

That's still fairly expensive, but given that this controller seems destined to sell out - as it has done in the US - then I thought it was worth bringing up regardless.

Apart from the interesting colour scheme, which includes transparent triggers and a bronze d-pad, this is your standard Xbox Wireless Controller - so it works via Bluetooth or USB-C on a wide range of devices, and Xbox Wireless for a lower-latency connnection on Xbox consoles and PCs or other devices with an Xbox Wireless Adapter (£17) plugged in.

It's well worth having an Xbox Wireless Controller even for PC gaming, as it's a huge upgrade for racing games, action titles, platformers, some RPGs and many more game genres besides. The Microsoft Series controller feels a lot better than its One and 360-era counterparts, with an upgraded physical design, and still uses two AA batteries - but rechargeable batteries are a smart idea and rechargeable battery packs are also widely available from Microsoft and third parties.

Here's the marketing bumpf:

Get ready for takeoff with the Xbox Wireless Controller Starfield Limited Edition, the essential navigation piece for every explorer’s collection featuring transparent triggers, full side and back grips, and more. Play on console and PC. Peer inside the transparent triggers to see bronze rumble motors working to propel you on an epic adventure. Hold onto full side and back, two-tone grips designed to resemble spaceship panels. Examine how the bronze, metallic D-pad complements the clean, technical design of the white top-case. Remember your status as an intrepid voyager via the Constellation-inspired colour mark around the Xbox button - a visual reminder to explore.

Are you looking forward to Starfield? Are you as ultimately captivated by this controller as I am? Let me know in the comments below, and stay tuned for more PC deals as we discover them - I promise the next one will offer more than £5 off!