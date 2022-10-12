Pick up the Samsung Odyssey G7 32-in 1440p 240Hz gaming monitor for £499

The Samsung Odyssey G7 is one of the best gaming monitors in the world - or at least, that's what I keep telling myself after buying one last year. This is a 32-inch model, offering a 2560x1440 resolution, a 240Hz refresh rate and a DisplayHDR 600 certification that means it actually delivers impactful HDR - a rarity at this price point. Anyway, it's down to £499 today after a £100 discount, so listen up - here's why I rate this monitor so highly.

The big thing here is... the monitor, actually. At 32 inches across, this is big enough to use as a TV, and with a VA panel you get super deep blacks and tons of contrast, perfect for darker scenes whether in games or videos. As I mentioned before, this contrast and a high brightness rating means it earns a DisplayHDR 600 certification, and HDR films and games actually look pretty good. You're still going to want a Mini LED or OLED monitor for the best HDR experience, but this is the first monitor I've had that I've actually left HDR on for.

What else? The 1440p resolution is a good middle ground between 1080p and 4K. It's easy enough to drive that even mid-range graphics cards can produce decent frame-rates, and the 240Hz refresh rate means that esports titles with milder requirements like Counter-Strike, Dota 2 and Rocket League can easily run at hundreds of fps. VA panels aren't normally known for their pixel response times, but Samsung are the first to really crack that particular nut and motion clarity is superb here.

This spec combo makes the Odyssey G7 a great all-around choice - I've got enough confidence in its fluidity to play competitive games like Valorant and Gran Turismo 7, but equally as much respect for its contrast and colour reproduction to enjoy slower-paced, more immersive fare like Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition and Civilization 6.

Overall, I'm geninely happy about my purchase, and despite the wave of 4K 144Hz monitors I think that 1440p 240Hz remains a viable alternative for folks that play competitive games for time to time.

In any case, there are plenty of other great gaming monitors in Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, but this one is my fave.