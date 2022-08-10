Pick up this 1TB NVMe SSD for £58.84

Intel's SSD 670p Series is one of the cheapest ways to add high-speed NVMe storage to your system, and now a 1TB drive has been reduced to just £59 in the UK. That's a big price drop on a drive that normally sells for £90, and is nearly as cheap as the £54 that this drive cost during the last Amazon Prime Day.

The Intel 670p Series isn't one that I've had the pleasure of reviewing, but Intel's drives tend to be good quality for their price point and reviews suggest that this one is no exception. This drive uses QLC 3D NAND, which allows Intel to achieve very high capacities while using relatively few chips, a strategy that allows this 3500MB/s read and 3000MB/s write card to cost less than many SATA drives that are limited to 550MB/s. Random I/O isn't competitive with higher-grade TLC NVMe SSDs, but it's still decent at 220K IOPS for reads and 330K IOPS for writes.

This drive uses the familiar M.2 form factor and the NVMe interface, so almost any laptop or desktop made in the last few years should be compatible with it. If you want to add this drive to an existing laptop or desktop, make sure you have a free M.2 NVMe slot, otherwise you'll need to use a PCIe to M.2 adapter, replace an existing NVMe drive or connect this drive via an M.2 to USB adapter.

There's not much more to say about this drive, apart to say that I think it's the cheapest NVMe 1TB drive on Amazon UK right now. Competitors in the same category, such as the Crucial P2, cost £70, and you're looking at least £90 for the cheapest PCIe 4.0 drive (the Crucial P5 Plus).

