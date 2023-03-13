Pick up this 2TB Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD for £148 after a £40 discount

Samsung's 2TB Shield T7 portable, armoured SSD has dropped to £148 on Amazon. That's a solid £40 off, but Samsung are also offering cashback for the same amount, dropping the price to £108 after all is said and done. That's an awesome price for a high-speed external SSD capable of read speeds of 1050MB/s and write speeds of 1000MB/s - and one that ranks among the fastest portable SSDs we've ever tested.

We've covered the Samsung T7 Touch SSD before now, which offers similar internals plus a fingerprint reader. We found the latter a bit of a fuss, to be honest, so to get the SSD instead with an armoured exterior makes a lot of sense - especially as the Shield is both faster and cheaper.

The Samsung T7 Shield hasn't gotten the full RPS review treatment, but we have named the Shield the best rugged external SSD for gaming, with hardware editor James pointing to the drive's rubbery exterior and IP65 water/dust resistance as great reasons to pick the T7 Shield if you reckon your drive will be sitting in the bottom of a backpack or some other not-100%-safe environment most of the time. The drive is also convenient to use, with both USB-A and USB-C cables provided; often you only get one or the other!

It's worth noting that James' recommendation was based on a price for the 1TB model being £125, so to get the 2TB model for even less money represents quite the steal.

I think that just about does it for this drive write-up, let me know what you think in the comments below!