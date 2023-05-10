Pick up this small form factor Fractal Design case with three RGB fans for $70

Fractal Design are on something of a roll recently, with a bunch of critically acclaimed airflow-focused PC cases that combine excellent thermal/noise balancing with clever features and eye-catching designs. The Pop Mini Air is a distillation of this trend, offering a Micro ATX or Mini ITX form factor that still packs in plenty of cooling potential and useful additions for a very low price. Normally the case retails for $90 in the US, but today you can pick it up in white from Newegg for $70 - a great deal for a solid case!

A long list of features isn't everything, but the Pop Mini Air RGB does manage to pack in some super cool stuff despite its modest size. There's room for up to nine drives (3x HDD, 6x SSD) depending on configuration; it comes with three great-looking RGB fans; you can install a 240mm AiO on the top or front; there's two USB-A ports and separate headphone/mic inputs, and a $10 kit adds USB-C.

One of the coolest things though about the Pop Mini Air is that it actually comes with two 5.25-inch drive bays behind a magnetic cover on the bottom of the front of the case, an awesome addition for anyone that still wants to use an optical drive or fancies a convenient place to install a card reader, fan controls and so on.

Overall, this is an awesome case and well worth picking up at its reduced price, so do check it out - and let me know what you think of the deal in the comments below. Cheers!