Please join me on the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth hype train

Friends, I am excited. A new trailer for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth dropped last night during the Playstation State Of Play stream, and holy cow, despite feeling a bit ill and exhausted and generally not firing on all cylinders at the moment, I think I might be more pumped for this than literally any other video game on the horizon right now. Even that long-awaited PC release of Final Fantasy 16 can't quite compare to this, if you ask me, and I might even be more enthused by it than the prospect of a Switch 2. And I don't even really like Final Fantasy VII! That's how much Nomura's mad, timey-wimey game child has sunk its teeth into me. I'm mostly here just to see what mad nonsense comes Cloud's way next - and from the looks of things, it's a lot.