Get a free month of RPS Premium
Just use the code RPSFreeMonth
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Please join me on the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth hype train

Wark wark!

Sephiroth swishes his hair in a battle scene in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Square Enix
Katharine Castle avatar
Feature by Katharine Castle Editor-in-chief
Published on

Friends, I am excited. A new trailer for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth dropped last night during the Playstation State Of Play stream, and holy cow, despite feeling a bit ill and exhausted and generally not firing on all cylinders at the moment, I think I might be more pumped for this than literally any other video game on the horizon right now. Even that long-awaited PC release of Final Fantasy 16 can't quite compare to this, if you ask me, and I might even be more enthused by it than the prospect of a Switch 2. And I don't even really like Final Fantasy VII! That's how much Nomura's mad, timey-wimey game child has sunk its teeth into me. I'm mostly here just to see what mad nonsense comes Cloud's way next - and from the looks of things, it's a lot.

Read the rest of this article with an RPS Premium subscription

To view this article you'll need to have a Premium subscription. Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

About the Author
Katharine Castle avatar

Katharine Castle

Editor-in-chief

Katharine is RPS' editor-in-chief, which means she's now to blame for all this. After joining the team in 2017, she spent four years in the RPS hardware mines. Now she leads the RPS editorial team and plays pretty much anything she can get her hands on. She's very partial to JRPGs and the fetching of quests, but also loves strategy and turn-based tactics games and will never say no to a good Metroidvania.

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch