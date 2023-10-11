If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Pondering an ultrawide monitor upgrade? Amazon Prime Big Deal Days has them up to £350/$400 off

Sprawling 21:9 and 32:9 screens from just £249

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor.
Image credit: Samsung
Ultrawide gaming monitors are undoubtedly a luxury, to say nothing of the powerful graphics card you’d need to power all their pixels. But cor, what a feast for the eyes these luxuries can be when they’re running a game that supports their full, wrap-around resolutions. The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale also just happens to be on hand to take some of the monetary sting out of an ultrawide upgrade, with several well-specced displays getting chunky discounts.

Especially in the UK, there are enough here to suit budgets ranging from the sensible to fuck-you money. Starting with the AOC Gaming U34G3XM, which at £249 is one of the cheapest ultrawide gaming screens I’ve ever seen – and despite this, it’s still got a sharp 3440x1440, resolution, fast 144Hz refresh rate, and FreeSync Premium support to do away with screen tearing. Those more willing to splash out may also consider the Samsung Odyssey CRG9, which ups the rez to 5120x1440, or the newer Samsung Odyssey Neo. This is a few hundred quid more expensive for not a single extra pixel, but then it has double the refresh rate of the 120Hz CRG9, and swaps Samsung’s aging QLED panel for star-bright Mini LED tech.

UK deals:

AOC Gaming U34G3XM - £249 (was £340)

34in, 3440x1440, 144Hz, VA panel, AMD FreeSync Premium

Samsung Odyssey CRG9 - £889 (was £1100)

49in, 5120x1440, 120Hz, QLED panel, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro

Samsung Odyssey G9 (Mini LED) - £1399 (was £1750)

49in, 5120x1440, 240Hz, Mini LED panel, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro

The best ultrawide monitors I’ve found on Amazon US are the LG UltraGear 34GP83A-B, a 3440x1440/144Hz screen which uses one of LG’s lovely Fast IPS panels, and the OLED version of the Samsung Odyssey G9. OLED monitors aren’t as bright as Mini LED ones, but you can expect beautiful colours, inky blacks, and high pixel responsiveness all the same.

US deals:

LG UltraGear 34GP83A-B - $550 (was $750)

34in, 3440x1440, 165Hz, IPS panel, AMD Freesync Premium

Samsung Odyssey G9 (OLED) - $1400 (was $1800)

49in, 5120x1440, 240Hz, OLED panel, AMD Freesync Premium Pro

I should stress again that you’ll need a decent PC to properly run games at ultrawide resolutions; something like 3440x1440 isn’t as tough as full 4K, but it will strain your system more than standard widescreen 1440p. For any of these monitors with a ‘Prime Big Deal’ tag, you’ll also need either an active Amazon Prime membership or access to the 30-day Prime free trial.

Prime Big Deal Days, Amazon's latest sale event for Prime members, is running across October 10th-11th. We're rounding up all the best Prime Big Deal Days PC gaming deals, with dedicated guides to our picks of the best graphics card deals and Steam Deck accessories deals.

