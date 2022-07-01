Get the PowerColor RX 6700 XT Red Devil for $470 after a $50 discount

GameStop are offering an RX 6700 XT graphics card for $470, a price drop that's since been matched by Amazon. We've linked to both retailers below, as the price is $50 below the US MSRP and hundreds of dollars cheaper than these cards cost earlier this year. This is a PowerColor Red Devil model too, a critically acclaimed design that offers excellent thermals with a triple-fan cooler.

Our review of the RX 6700 XT (conducted by the erstwhile Hardware Editor Katharine) reveals a graphics cards with plenty of strengths, and a few weaknesses too. Chief among the negative points is the price - now handily solved by this discount - and second is RT performance. Put simply, AMD's first-gen RT solution isn't as strong as Nvidia's second-gen equivalent, so you can expect frame-rates in RT titles that are equivalent to Nvidia cards a few rungs down the ladder. However, these weaknesses are ameliorated by the generally excellent performance in non-RT (ie rasterised) games, where the RX 6700 XT is normally equivalent to something between an RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3070. That means it's more than capable of both 1080p and 1440p gaming, with even 4K gaming being possible with a few settings tweaks.

The card is also helped by the relatively recent release of AMD's FSR 2.0 upscaling tech, which works on all brands of graphics cards and serves as a good alternative to Nvidia's DLSS. The list of released games with official FSR 2.0 support is short, but modders have discovered ways to add the tech to DLSS games so we may see it in more titles relatively soon.

In any case, that's all by the by. The RX 6700 XT is a strong GPU from the current generation, this is a good price and the Red Devil itself is a highly-rated version of the card with a great thermal solution. If you're after a GPU now and don't want to wait for a next-gen alternative, do give this a look.