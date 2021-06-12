Rainbow 6 Siege PC will share progress with consoles but not play together

Ubisoft today detailed their plans for cross-platform multiplayer and shared progression in Rainbow Six Siege, and the news for PC players is probably not surprising. While we will get to share progression with all other platforms, we won't be able to play together with people on console. Though, uh, we will get to play with those on Stadia and Luna? Sure, okay.

First, a new trailer introducing Thunderbird, the new operator coming to Siege with the North Star season on June 14th:

Alright, it's linking time. On June 30th, Siege will launch on Stadia and Ubi will add cross-platform multiplayer between PC, Stadia, and Luna. Then, in "early 2022", they will enable cross-progression between all platforms as well as crossplay between Xbox and PlayStation.

Ubisoft said a few months back that they uncertain about PC-console multiplayer and I'm not surprised by the outcome. PC players do have advantages from the control scheme, and cheats are so much more common. Letting PC stompers and cheaters onto consoles would definitely cause issues.

That said, the added latency of Stadia and Luna will definitely give proper PC peeps an advantage over them. However, I'm sure the seven people in the world who use the cloud gaming platforms will just be glad to have more folks to play with.

Ubisoft today also released the first Rainbow Six Extraction gameplay trailer, giving a look at the strange cooperative spin-off which pits Siege's operators against a parasitic alien menace. That announced Extraction's release date too: September 16th.

E3 2021 runs June 12th-15th, with more events around it. Please see our E3 stream schedule for more, genuinely useful information on the whole virtual shebang, and visit our E3 2021 hub to stay up to date on the news.