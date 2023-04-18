Ray tracing is coming back to the Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 remakes on PC, according to Capcom. That’s after the graphical option was quietly removed from both games this past week, following a recent update. Fans had been wondering if the move was deliberate or not, but Capcom’s announcement seems to confirm that it was just a mishap. So, zombie slayers should be able to go back to running around in realistically lit corridors full of shadowy corners very soon.

“We’re aware of an ongoing issue with the ray tracing option not appearing in the graphics menu and presets,” Capcom wrote in a Tweet. “We’ll have this addressed in a future update and apologise for any inconvenience!”

A similar issue affected the 3D Audio option in Resident Evil 3 specifically, and Capcom’s accompanying image confirms they’re fixing that bug too. Some fans also reported issues with HDR, although there’s no word on a fix for that problem, which seems less common among players.

To all Resident Evil 2 / Resident Evil 3 users on Steam ⚠️



We're aware of an ongoing issue with the raytracing option not appearing in the graphics menu and presets. We'll have this addressed in a future update and apologize for any inconvenience! pic.twitter.com/hGkOey65mQ — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) April 18, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Ray tracing was first added to Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 last summer, alongside improvements to frame rates. The update also broke every existing mod, however, forcing Capcom to make the previous versions of the game available again.

Those juicy mods included a shirtless Carlos to go along with his chipmunk Justin Bieber fringe. RE2 enjoyed its fair share of viral mods, too, such as one that replaced the stalker Mr. X with Thomas The Tank Engine - and somehow his unflinching smile and kid-friendly jingle were just as terrifying. Is it as scary as the Shrek mod in Resident Evil 4 remake’s demo, though? You decide.