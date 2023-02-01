Razer's excellent Basilisk Ultimate wireless mouse is $100 off today

The Razer Basilisk Ultimate is a high-end wireless mouse with a ton of buttons, making it a great alternative to the RPS Readers' mouse of choice, the Logitech G502 Hero. It debuted at an eye-watering $169.99 when bought with its optional charging dock, but now it's $100 off at Best Buy and therefore a much better value.

The Basilisk Ultimate is one that we've featured here at RPS Deals before, but that was the better part of a year ago - so let's recap. This mouse comes with 11 programmable buttons, a high-end optical sensor and optical mouse buttons and RGB lighting throughout - including on the dock.

The Basilisk Ultimate isn't part of our current best gaming mouse recommendations, but the Razer Basilisk V3 , a wired successor to the Basilisk Ultimate, is featured. Here's what hardware editor James had to say about this mouse in his review, most of which applies to the Basilisk Ultimate too:

Once again you get a hefty 11 programmable buttons, plus the ability create multiple button mapping profiles in Synapse and hot-swap between them via a button on the underside. Between the well-judged thumb rest and the rubbery grips on either side, it stands up to the RPS reader favourite Logitech G502 on ergonomics...

Overall then, it's nice to get a mouse of this quality at this price point, so do take a look at some reviews for yourself and see if it's right for you!