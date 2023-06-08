Razer's ultra-premium ultra-light mouse, the DeathAdder V3 Pro, is down to $79 at Amazon

The Razer Deathadder V3 Pro is an incredible high-end gaming mouse, but it's expensive at $150 new. That's why it's worth noting that used models are now available on Amazon for $79, nearly half-price! For that, you get a lightweight 64g mouse with a right-handed ergonomic design, 3rd-gen optical switches, HyperSpeed wireless and 90 hours of battery life - a pretty convincing spec sheet!

The DeathAdder V3 Pro hasn't yet crossed through the RPS Hardware testing studios, but based on my own experience this mouse is definitely one to recommend alongside other ultra-light favourites like the Logitech G Pro X Superlight and Glorious Model O.

All of these mice benefit from a lightweight design, allowing for pinpoint control in FPS games - especially at lower sensitivity settings - but the DeathAdder V3 Pro sets itself apart through its right-handed ergonomic design, bullet-proof wireless, and fast-charging capabilities.

If you're looking for a game to dominate in Counter-Strike 2 or Valorant, this has got to be one of your top picks. I'd particularly recommend it for folks with larger hands, as it can accommodate larger mitts better than many of its contemporaries.

In any case, a $79 mouse in this ultra-light, wireless and premium category is definitely worth a go - and you can always return it to Amazon if you don't end getting along with it. If I was in the US, I'd have already placed an order!