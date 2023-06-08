If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Razer's ultra-premium ultra-light mouse, the DeathAdder V3 Pro, is down to $79 at Amazon

By buying used, you can get one of these mice nearly 50% off the new price of $150.

razer deathadder v3 pro
Razer
Will Judd avatar
Deals by Will Judd Contributor
Published on

The Razer Deathadder V3 Pro is an incredible high-end gaming mouse, but it's expensive at $150 new. That's why it's worth noting that used models are now available on Amazon for $79, nearly half-price! For that, you get a lightweight 64g mouse with a right-handed ergonomic design, 3rd-gen optical switches, HyperSpeed wireless and 90 hours of battery life - a pretty convincing spec sheet!

The DeathAdder V3 Pro hasn't yet crossed through the RPS Hardware testing studios, but based on my own experience this mouse is definitely one to recommend alongside other ultra-light favourites like the Logitech G Pro X Superlight and Glorious Model O.

All of these mice benefit from a lightweight design, allowing for pinpoint control in FPS games - especially at lower sensitivity settings - but the DeathAdder V3 Pro sets itself apart through its right-handed ergonomic design, bullet-proof wireless, and fast-charging capabilities.

If you're looking for a game to dominate in Counter-Strike 2 or Valorant, this has got to be one of your top picks. I'd particularly recommend it for folks with larger hands, as it can accommodate larger mitts better than many of its contemporaries.

In any case, a $79 mouse in this ultra-light, wireless and premium category is definitely worth a go - and you can always return it to Amazon if you don't end getting along with it. If I was in the US, I'd have already placed an order!

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Will Judd avatar

Will Judd

Contributor

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch