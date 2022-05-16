Respawn's Fallen Order sequel is apparently called Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The sequel to EA and Respawn’s intergalactic soulslike Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order could be called Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. At least, that’s according to GamesBeat's Jeff Grubb, who told a commenter that they’d correctly guessed the game’s name in the chat on his Giant Bomb show, Grubbsnax.

You can see the moment in question at the 1:17:05 mark below:

Little else was revealed about the game in the show - a full reveal will no doubt likely come during Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest bonanza next month - but we do have a few theories on what it might mean for the series below. Spoilers ahead, you have been warned.

As you may recall, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order starred the galaxy’s most basic Jedi, Cal Kestis, along with his cute futuristic Fjallraven Kånken of a robot, BD-1. The pair were on the run from Sith Inquisitors hunting down any surviving Jedi after Emperor Palpatine issued Order 66 to kill them all. Fortunately, they escaped at the end of Fallen Order, so judging by the purported Survivor moniker, Cal – or whoever the new game will be about – is still going to have plenty of Dark Side fanatics after them.

Brendan thought the Cal's first outing was a “competent mash-up” in his Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order review. “Expensive stormers like this are the indulgent pop of our medium,” he said. “It's not here to innovate or make-u-think. It's here to say "baby" twenty times to a well-worn chord. Fallen Order wants you to feel like a fighty, telepathic space priest, and for about 20 hours or so, it does that.”

There are plenty of other Star Wars games in development, including yet another Amy Hennig project, now confirmed by Lucasfilm Games. Respawn are also involved with two more Star Wars projects in addition to this Fallen Order sequel, and we've also got games coming from Ubisoft and Quantic Dream, so we’ll keep you updated as we find out more. In the meantime, why not check out our list of the best Star Wars games on PC?