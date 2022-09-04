RPS@PAX West 2022: Saturday daily round-up

RPS@PAX West 2022: Saturday daily round-upDay two from the show floor
It's been one heck of a busy day for team RPS on day two of PAX West. It's now the weekend so the show floor was significantly busier, but not enough to keep us from getting our mitts on some games. That's right, we actually played some games today!
Have a click on the video below were we break down the day's activities and also to see us get booted out from the show floor when it closed at 7. Here's today's daily round-up:
