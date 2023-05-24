Rumours of a Metal Gear Solid 3 remake ramp up ahead of tonight's potential reveal

The remake train keeps blowing through our favourite franchises and it’s reportedly stopping at Big Boss’ doorstep next. A remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater is apparently in development as a multi-platform release, according to a recent report from Windows Central. The project has been rumoured for years and even though details right now are light, tonight’s PlayStation Showcase might host a proper reveal for the Konami remake.

Rumblings about an MGS3 remake began two years ago when reports claimed that Konami were planning to revive many of their classic series, including Metal Gear, Silent Hill, and Castlevania. Some of those swirling rumours turned out to be true as Konami did eventually reveal a Silent Hill 2 remake last year, alongside a bunch of other projects set in the foggy universe. So, the publisher is at least open to remaking their older games.

Those earlier reports also said that the MGS project was in development at Virtuos, a support studio that assisted in the development of the Demon’s Souls remake, Shadow Of The Tomb Raider, and more.

IMPORTANT: DO NOT OPEN UNTIL TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/O2hy46LrWh — CMON (@CMONGames) May 23, 2023

Adding fuel to the fire, prominent board game publisher Cmon have been teasing a Metal Gear Solid adaptation. Just yesterday, the company jumped onto Twitter to post an image of a cardboard box with MGS-related scribbles etched onto the sides. Their caption reads: “Important: Do Not Open Until Tomorrow.” That could certainly be referring to a reveal after or during tonight’s PlayStation Showcase, but either way, we’ll find out when the stream starts at 9pm BST. (Good spot, Dicebreaker.)

Directed by series creator Hideo Kojima, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater originally came out in 2004 and took the action-stealth mix into a jungle setting. The game acted as a prequel to the previous two, but it was still mainly focused on infiltration - only this time you could camouflage with the wilderness as well as hide in comical cardboard boxes. After the publisher’s breakup with Kojima,, I’m interested to see how extensively MGS3 changes with the potential remake. Will it closely follow the original as a one-to-one recreation, only with a fresh coat of paint? Or will it borrow some stuff from future MGS games such as a mini open-world maybe?