It looks like Metal Gear Solid’s Master Collection won’t support keyboard and mouse on PC

According to pulled Steam pages

Naked Snake aims his gun in Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater gameplay from the HD Collection
Image credit: Konami
News by Matt Jarvis
If you want to play Metal Gear Solid’s Master Collection - which will bring MGS3: Snake Eater to PC for the first time - when it releases this autumn, you’ll need to have a controller.

That’s what it looks like, anyway, after the Steam pages for Master Collection versions of Metal Gear Solid 1, 2 and 3 recently went live before being quickly pulled minutes later - but not before Twitter user LordEmmerich managed to grab some screenshots. (Thanks for the spot, PCGamesN.)

The since-vanished Steam pages for the first three entries in Hideo Kojima’s sneaky-shooty series all featured a prominent warning at the top of the page stating clearly that the games will “[require] a controller in order to play. Playing with a keyboard and mouse isn’t supported.”

This might come as somewhat of a surprise, given that the previous PC ports of Metal Gear Solid and Sons of Liberty - which were re-released via GOG a few years ago, before being pulled again due to licensing problems - both supported keyboard and mouse controls. However, these new ports will be based on the console-only HD Collection from 2011, potentially resulting in the control changes.

Were the pages pulled to correct the control options available when the Master Collection launches in October? We’ll just have to wait to find out. For its part, Metal Gear Solid maker Konami took to Twitter to say: “We are currently working on releasing the pre-order page for METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1 on Steam. We will release details about the page as soon as possible.”

