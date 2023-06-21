Metal Gear Solid 3 is headed to PC for the first time, as Konami confirms Steam release for Master Collection

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater will see its first-ever release on PC thanks to the upcoming release of the series’ Master Collection, freshly confirmed for a Steam release this autumn.

As Alice wrote last month, hopes that MGS3 might finally make it to PC - having not been given the PC treatment handed to both MGS1 and 2 around their original releases - were raised by Konami’s announcement of the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Volume 1 during the recent PlayStation Showcase.

While Konami stayed schtum at the time about what platforms the collection - which includes the first free games in space fan Hideo Kojima’s beloved stealth-action series, as well as their two earlier predecessors in Metal Gear and Snake’s Revenge - would be headed to, the publisher's latest trailer has now confirmed that the Master Collection will hit Steam alongside consoles on October 24th.

As well as the HD-ified versions of MGS1-3 last released as the HD Collection on PS3 and Xbox 360 back in 2011, the first volume in the Master Collection will also include MGS1 spin-off/expansion Special Missions (or VR Missions for those of you outside the PAL region) and some fun guff for fans, such as digital graphic novels based on MGS1 and 2, the MGS soundtrack and screenplay book/master books for the three core games, whatever that means.

Metal Gear Solid 1 and 2 were most recently re-released for PC via GOG in 2020, before being suddenly yanked from sale over use of historical footage in MGS2’s cutscenes. This Master Collection will mark their return after almost two years off digital shelves.

The Master Collection will obviously be followed at some point by Konami’s much-rumoured-now-real remake of Snake Eater, now called Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, which was already confirmed for a PC release.

The whole “Volume 1” bit implies a second Master Collection at some point in the future, too, although there’s no indication of what that might include. The HD Collection also packed in PSP prequel Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker, and obviously MGSV’s Ground Zeroes and The Phantom Pain are already on PC.

Could this mean that Metal Gear Solid 4 finally escape the prison of the PlayStation 3, having never been released anywhere else since 2008? Only time will tell - but at least we can feed on a tree frog while we wait.