If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Samsung's 990 Pro is the fastest SSD we've tested - and now the 2TB is on sale in the UK

Take home the best PCIe 4.0 drive for £30 off.

samsung 990 pro 2tb
Will Judd avatar
Deals by Will Judd Contributor
Published on

The Samsung 990 Pro is the fastest gaming SSD we've ever tested, and it's down to £153.99 on Amazon UK for a 2TB model as of today. That's nearly £30 below RRP and a good deal for a drive of this level of performance.

The 990 Pro is defined by its speed, so let's do that. The drive essentially maxes out the PCIe 4.0 interface, with read speeds up to 7450MB/s and write speeds up to 6900MB/s. Random performance, which is a better indicator of real-world useage including game load times, is also off-the-charts good: 1400K IOPS reads and 1550K IOPS writes marks this as the fastest PCIe 4.0 drive on the market, even beating out the 2TB WD SN850x (which is normally cheaper but currently the same price).

These eye-opening specs are borne out in real world testing too. Here's James with his write-up from our best gaming SSDs piece:

In the CrystalDiskMark random read/write test, which is more representative of real-life speeds than sequential figures, the 990 Pro shot to 3647MB/s read and 4090MB/s write results. The former, in particular, is about 2000MB/s quicker than the very best PCIe 3.0 drives have managed, not to mention over 1100MB/s faster than the old Samsung 980 Pro. And because better read speeds equal better load times, the 990 Pro launching a Shadow of the Tomb Raider save in 6.6 seconds makes it the fastest we have on record.

A terrifically fast SSD then, and well worth the asking price! Note that this drive doesn't come with an integrated heatsink, so it's suitable for a wide range of devices including desktops and laptops, but you can always pick one up for £7 if you fancy it!

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Will Judd avatar

Will Judd

Contributor

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch