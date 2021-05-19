Samsung's Odyssey gaming monitors are 15% off with this sneaky code

If you're after a Samsung Odyssey gaming monitor, this is one of the best times to pick one up - as the Korean chaebol is offering up to 15% off their entire range at their UK store, including the in-demand Odyssey G7 and their flagship G9. To get the discount, you'll need to use the voucher code ENG6N7PYP at the cart page at the Samsung store.

It's incredibly rare to see significant discounts on these Odyssey monitors, and especially at Samsung's UK store, so do take a look at these while you still have the chance!

You can browse through the entire selection of monitors to see what catches your eye via the link above, or scroll on for our recommendations:

Samsung Odyssey G9 (49-in, £1019) with code ENG6N7PYP

The first monitor I wanted to check when I got wind of this code was the flagship of Samsung's 2021 line-up: the Odyssey G9. This 49-in ultra-wide boasts incredible specs and a beautiful futuristic design - and you can now pick it up for £1019, down a massive £260 from its £1279 RRP and still far cheaper than the £1200 that Amazon are charging for the same model.

That's still a lot of money, but it's worth bearing in mind that you're getting a monitor which is literally the size of two 27-in 1440p monitors glued together - and that this 5120x1440 monitor has a DisplayHDR 1000 specification and a 240Hz refresh rate, making it the top spec ultra-wide monitor on the planet, bar none.

Samsung Odyssey G7 (27-in, £467) or (32-in, £535) with code ENG6N7PYP

Of course, the Odyssey G9 isn't the only game in town when it comes to this sneaky 15% off voucher. The Odyssey G7 is a slightly smaller and more affordable monitor, available in 16:9 (regular) and 21:9 (ultra-wide) varieties. The 32-inch Odyssey G7 sells for £629 normally, but with this code you can pick it up for a cool £535 - nearly £100 off. Meanwhile, the 27-in G7 costs £467 after an £82 discount.

This is a DisplayHDR 600 monitor, so it's not quite as bright as the G9, but it still makes for a convincing HDR performance in movies and games. The other core specs are solid too, including a 2560x1440 resolution and 240Hz refresh rate, backed with FreeSync and G-Sync Compatible support. Plus, it still looks super cool with its curved screen and space-future aesthetic.

Samsung Odyssey G5 (34-in, £424) with code ENG6N7PYP

Finally, we've got the Odyssey G5 (G55T) 34-in ultra-wide. This is a more standard 21:9 aspect ratio, so you get that immersive experience in ultrawide games without needing a desk the size of a horse. The specs here are solid - 3440x1440, 165Hz - without being extraordinary; there's no HDR support either. However, you end up paying about half the price of the 49-in models, with a pre-voucher asking price of £499, discounted to £424 after the voucher code. That's an incredible value for an ultra-wide of this size and capability.

There are actually about a dozen more monitors available, but I wanted to make sure that this post was published before they all sold out, so we'll call it there! Feel free to leave a comment if you fancy some advice, and be sure to read Katharine's Samsung monitor reviews for more info - including this recent piece on the G9 we highlighted above. Until next time, keep your stick on the ice!