Samsung's premium Odyssey Neo G7 Mini LED monitor is £200 off with this code

I just finished promoting our previous deals post on a Samsung ultrawide, and now I've spotted another deal using the same 48HR20 discount code on another model - Samsung's immensely impressive Odyssey Neo G7.

This 32-inch curved VA monitor offers a mighty 4K resolution, 165Hz refresh rate and a Mini LED backlight that provides superb, almost OLED-like HDR performance - without the burn-in potential or agressive brightness limiters that often feature on OLED panels. Now this is a premium option, with a normal price point of £999, but today with the 48HR20 code it's a slightly more palatable £799 at the Samsung UK store.

So £200 off is pretty impressive, but is this monitor worth the money? Well, it's one of the best-performing monitors in the exceedingly small Mini LED category, offering truly impressive local dimming that manages to offer a huge contrast between light and dark areas of a scene without the distracting halo effect around lighter objects. That's because, instead of offering just one zone (edge-lit monitors) or a handful of zones (full array local dimming), the Mini LED panel used in the Odyssey Neo G7 has 1196 local dimming zones. That's a massive upgrade and one that you'll definitely notice in HDR content, which looks phenomenal on this monitor.

Unlike the previous Odyssey G7 models, the Odyssey Neo G7 has a 4K rather than 1440p resolution, making it a much better choice for console gaming on PS5 or Series X. It has HDMI 2.1 ports for these consoles, allowing a full 4K 120Hz image with VRR, and of course there's FreeSync and G-Sync Compatibility for PC use as well.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Neo G7 has attracted a ton of warm reviews on the back of its performance, with Canadian outlet RTings calling it a great gaming monitor, with excellent motion clarity, low input lag and a full list of features - points echoed by other outlets too.

Overall then, this is an awesome choice despite its high price point, and if you're lucky enough to have a budget large enough to fit it in, you're unlikely to find a significantly better monitor that hits the same high specs.

But what do you think? Have you used the Neo G7 or other Odyssey monitors? Let me know your thoughts in the comments below, and stay tuned for more deals!