Screenshot Saturday Mondays: android demons and a playable pop-up book

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by an android demon (not to be confused with that hellish Android mascot), chill snowboarding, a golf game played on an actual physical pop-up book, and more. Check out all these attractive and interesting indie games!

Projection-mapping minigolf onto a pop-up book is a lovely idea which I assume will bounce around alt controller showcases at games event:

The maker of The Ramp, 2021's cool minimalist skateboarding game, is now making a snowboarding game but I cannot escape the fear that a yeti is in pursuit just off-screen:

Blue jeans and flesh-eating fiends in Hollowlands, a supernatural shooter built on an updated Doom engine and set (I think?) in the American South:

I've been hard at work overhauling the sprites for basic zombies in Hollowlands. With new animations comes new variants: there are walkers, two types of shamblers, and two types of runners all with different speeds, health, and experience points. #screenshotsaturday #gzdoom pic.twitter.com/95hmqP6eDu — Lugh (@lbmarshallv) June 24, 2023

A dark and rainy night in stab-o-shooter Unbroken (coming to Steam):

Another big vista to look upwards at comes from this as-yet-unannounced game:

Working hard on this one. @UnrealEngine #screenshotsaturday #madewithunreal #gamedev #art #scifiart



Still need to find a way to show the lineart without too much compression. Tried the video, but it was so smeary. Maybe I should just upload to youtube? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/9hOe9F7KUi — Sleepdiver Peter (@sleepdiverdev) June 24, 2023

And another big place seen in a tech test for Imperfect (coming to Steam), a horror game inspired by the art of Gustave Doré:

This #screenshotsaturday I’m sharing something that is a really big deal to me but probably not to you. I’ve been struggling with managing the clutter of some of my scenes due to my unique art style. All the B&W lines can be too much to see at once. I finally arrived at a… pic.twitter.com/IHtJZA7kw6 — Walter Woods (@ImperfectGD) June 24, 2023

I'm happy to check back in on Tiny Glade (coming to Steam), a diorama-building game in a similar vein to Townscaper, and see that yup it still looks cute:

Tiny fort in Tiny Glade 🤏🏰🌿 #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/R6s8NkxleK — Tiny Glade 🏰🌿 Wishlist on Steam ✨ (@PounceLight) June 24, 2023

A pleasing number of particles in GoldenEye-y shooter Agent 64: Spies Never Die (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

Please don't shoot the books, there's paper everywhere now 📜📕🔫#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/xC5ByBTdRd — Agent 64 - Demo on Steam now (@Agent64game) June 24, 2023

This is a striking image from horror shooter Technophobia: Do Androids Go To Heaven? (coming to Steam), then my eyes kept growing wider as I read it's also some sort of story-focused open-world visual novel RPG... thing? Ooh!

🔥A new enemy in my game, a Fire DEMUN. Wish list TECHNOPHOBIA now on Steam!🔥



Wish list:https://t.co/rJBMMLSOwF#gamedev #indiegame #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/2j0YWSjNIP — We All Need Time {Wishlist Technophobia on Steam!} (@weallneedtime) June 24, 2023

Rapid switching between shootman and violence orb looks interesting in Go Mecha Ball (coming to Steam):

#GoMechaBall taking top down shooters to new heights since early 2024.



Wishlist now!#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/ZKemvi63Bp — Go Mecha Ball (@GoMechaBall) June 24, 2023

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?