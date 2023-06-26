If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Screenshot Saturday Mondays: android demons and a playable pop-up book

Admire these attractive and interesting indie games

A burning demon sits seductively inside a molten ring in a Technophobia screenshot.
Image credit: W.A.N.T. Entertainment
Feature by Alice O'Connor Associate Editor
Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by an android demon (not to be confused with that hellish Android mascot), chill snowboarding, a golf game played on an actual physical pop-up book, and more. Check out all these attractive and interesting indie games!

Projection-mapping minigolf onto a pop-up book is a lovely idea which I assume will bounce around alt controller showcases at games event:

The maker of The Ramp, 2021's cool minimalist skateboarding game, is now making a snowboarding game but I cannot escape the fear that a yeti is in pursuit just off-screen:

Blue jeans and flesh-eating fiends in Hollowlands, a supernatural shooter built on an updated Doom engine and set (I think?) in the American South:

A dark and rainy night in stab-o-shooter Unbroken (coming to Steam):

Another big vista to look upwards at comes from this as-yet-unannounced game:

And another big place seen in a tech test for Imperfect (coming to Steam), a horror game inspired by the art of Gustave Doré:

I'm happy to check back in on Tiny Glade (coming to Steam), a diorama-building game in a similar vein to Townscaper, and see that yup it still looks cute:

A pleasing number of particles in GoldenEye-y shooter Agent 64: Spies Never Die (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

This is a striking image from horror shooter Technophobia: Do Androids Go To Heaven? (coming to Steam), then my eyes kept growing wider as I read it's also some sort of story-focused open-world visual novel RPG... thing? Ooh!

Rapid switching between shootman and violence orb looks interesting in Go Mecha Ball (coming to Steam):

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?

