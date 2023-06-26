Screenshot Saturday Mondays: android demons and a playable pop-up book
Admire these attractive and interesting indie games
Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by an android demon (not to be confused with that hellish Android mascot), chill snowboarding, a golf game played on an actual physical pop-up book, and more. Check out all these attractive and interesting indie games!
Projection-mapping minigolf onto a pop-up book is a lovely idea which I assume will bounce around alt controller showcases at games event:
Quick update to popup golf game. Added all levels and some moving obsticles and a shot counter #gamedev #indiegame #popupbook #paperprototype #golf #screenshotsaturday #projectionmapping #lowteklightbook pic.twitter.com/ZkPHR0Puic— Alastair Low (Lowtek Games) 🔜 Develop: Brighton (@Wallmasterr) June 23, 2023
The maker of The Ramp, 2021's cool minimalist skateboarding game, is now making a snowboarding game but I cannot escape the fear that a yeti is in pursuit just off-screen:
hi #screenshotsaturday, I'm working on this chill endless snowboard game #madewithunity @unity ✨ pic.twitter.com/kscEl3JqqS— Paul Schnepf (@paul_schnepf) June 24, 2023
Blue jeans and flesh-eating fiends in Hollowlands, a supernatural shooter built on an updated Doom engine and set (I think?) in the American South:
I've been hard at work overhauling the sprites for basic zombies in Hollowlands. With new animations comes new variants: there are walkers, two types of shamblers, and two types of runners all with different speeds, health, and experience points. #screenshotsaturday #gzdoom pic.twitter.com/95hmqP6eDu— Lugh (@lbmarshallv) June 24, 2023
A dark and rainy night in stab-o-shooter Unbroken (coming to Steam):
#screenshotsaturday mood pic.twitter.com/IOrJboKPbj— Crimson Reaper (@mgpstudios) June 24, 2023
Another big vista to look upwards at comes from this as-yet-unannounced game:
Working hard on this one. @UnrealEngine #screenshotsaturday #madewithunreal #gamedev #art #scifiart— Sleepdiver Peter (@sleepdiverdev) June 24, 2023
Still need to find a way to show the lineart without too much compression. Tried the video, but it was so smeary. Maybe I should just upload to youtube? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/9hOe9F7KUi
And another big place seen in a tech test for Imperfect (coming to Steam), a horror game inspired by the art of Gustave Doré:
This #screenshotsaturday I’m sharing something that is a really big deal to me but probably not to you. I’ve been struggling with managing the clutter of some of my scenes due to my unique art style. All the B&W lines can be too much to see at once. I finally arrived at a… pic.twitter.com/IHtJZA7kw6— Walter Woods (@ImperfectGD) June 24, 2023
I'm happy to check back in on Tiny Glade (coming to Steam), a diorama-building game in a similar vein to Townscaper, and see that yup it still looks cute:
Tiny fort in Tiny Glade 🤏🏰🌿 #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/R6s8NkxleK— Tiny Glade 🏰🌿 Wishlist on Steam ✨ (@PounceLight) June 24, 2023
A pleasing number of particles in GoldenEye-y shooter Agent 64: Spies Never Die (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):
Please don't shoot the books, there's paper everywhere now 📜📕🔫#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/xC5ByBTdRd— Agent 64 - Demo on Steam now (@Agent64game) June 24, 2023
This is a striking image from horror shooter Technophobia: Do Androids Go To Heaven? (coming to Steam), then my eyes kept growing wider as I read it's also some sort of story-focused open-world visual novel RPG... thing? Ooh!
🔥A new enemy in my game, a Fire DEMUN. Wish list TECHNOPHOBIA now on Steam!🔥— We All Need Time {Wishlist Technophobia on Steam!} (@weallneedtime) June 24, 2023
Wish list:https://t.co/rJBMMLSOwF#gamedev #indiegame #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/2j0YWSjNIP
Rapid switching between shootman and violence orb looks interesting in Go Mecha Ball (coming to Steam):
#GoMechaBall taking top down shooters to new heights since early 2024.— Go Mecha Ball (@GoMechaBall) June 24, 2023
Wishlist now!#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/ZKemvi63Bp
What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?