Screenshot Saturday Mondays: a dinosaur pizza chef, and giant beasts to climb

Screenshot Saturday Mondays: a dinosaur pizza chef, and giant beasts to climbAdmiring indie games from Twitter's weekend screenshot-o-rama
Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This past weekend was particularly fruitful, so enjoy a bumper-sized edition of Screenshot Saturday Mondays with all manner of cute frogs, stylish ultraviolence, dinosaurs cooking pizza, giant beasts to climb, and chill landscapes to roam.
I could watch the hero of The Milk Lake (coming to Steam) run past things forever, her careful little steps and reaching little arms:
let me just step right through here#screenshotsaturday #gamedev #indiegamedev #madewithunity pic.twitter.com/k9vbGKDwTz— The Milk Lake (@TheMilkLake) November 11, 2022
I am extremely, extremely interested in whatever Undertide is:
working on something new (very wip) #screenshotsaturday #indiedev #gamedev pic.twitter.com/JgHSg9QlCz— JacobPotterfield (@potterfield_art) November 12, 2022
Delphinium addresses the eternal question:
Can you pet the dog in Delphinium? Well, no. There are no dogs.— Sev (@_heidev) November 12, 2022
The frog, on the other hand?... 🐸#gamedev #indiedev #madewithunity #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/5PHaZbvgPV
Cute dinosaurs cooking pizza in Manitas Kitchen (coming to Itch):
🙌Hi #screenshotsaturday !— ManitasKitchen - 🚀BIG Conference🚀 (@ManitasKitchen) November 12, 2022
🤔Did you know that in #ManitasKitchen you can summon other #dinosaurs to help you make #pizzas faster?
🤯Freckles, for example, can prepare up to 3 doughs at the same time. Advantages of having a hammer on the tail!#indiegame #gamedev #game #Unity pic.twitter.com/4OS1P9LxyN
Don't know what this is; do really like it:
#screenshotsaturday #gamedev pic.twitter.com/rYPWGvlTJ4— Ash Dague (@onietzschan) November 13, 2022
No idea; it's perfect:
alright buddy time to shake a tail feather #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/BYfvaD367C— bump on a log (@MarekKapolka) November 12, 2022
Some kind of... watercolour beat 'em up with a Dark Souls tinge?
Don't have anything really new for #screenshotsaturday as I've kinda taken a break for a while, but here's a little random WIP video anyway pic.twitter.com/j6f4yEZkxw— Bertil Hörberg (@BertilHorberg) November 12, 2022
Bad vibes from 2D survival horror The Machine That Breathes (coming to Steam, with a demo up now - and do check out the game's site to see the dev's cat, Shodan):
#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/SFOPRSwEEt— the machine that BREATHES (Wishlist Now!) (@ShweepGames) November 12, 2022
I always liked how the Samorost games mix photos and animation, and I really like Seedlings (coming to Steam) mixing in video:
Hello, its been a while.— Bardsley Creative - Seedlings (@Seedlings_Game) November 12, 2022
Here's an in-game cutscene between levels using real video footage in the #GodotEngine video player.#indiegames #indiedev #gamedev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/0EoWgDklCn
Lovely trees from Brass Bellow:
Adding trees #gamedev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/EpZZtkW4WB— 128 MHz (@128_mhz) November 13, 2022
Striking giant fungus from a remake of The Witch's Lullaby (psst hey you have a few more days to vote on what's better: character creation building backstory, or giant fungus?):
This one might be a bit spoilery, but I'm sure people will forget it by the time the game comes out :). From the Witch's Lullaby (https://t.co/Hiz7O5fOs7) remake.#pointandclick #adventure #indiegame #indiegamedev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/WgFUH6xwCv— Honza Vávra (@hnzvavra) November 12, 2022
Test footage of gravity gun ultraviolence from Anomalous (currently in early access on Steam):
#anomalous Testing out this gravity gun type gameplay to see if it works in the fast past shooter as well . SFX is sounding a bit trash currently though🤦♂️ #gamedev #indiedev #ue4 #unrealengine #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/6mWQ8QVTQ4— Byron - Anomalous dev (@dunwoody_byron) November 12, 2022
In TitanClimb, you will indeed climb titans:
TitanClimbデモでは、１体の巨人に登る体験をしていただけます。— Sand Vehicle (@SandVehicle) November 11, 2022
制限時間内に巨人の体にある２つのポイントに訪れることができたらクリアになる、ミニゲームです。 #デジゲー博 #indiedev #gamedev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/xucQS5K6dR
Valorous demonstrates the joys of counter-attacks and fight particles:
To deflect an enemy attack simply tap the Guard button. then you can trigger a counter #Valorous— Divine Studios (@DivineStudi0s) November 13, 2022
👉https://t.co/WPlD6CZGmU
👉 https://t.co/DDW5ujZaFX#gamedev #indiedev #gamedeveloper #gamedevelopment #IndieDevs #indiegames #3d #animation #vfx #madewithunity #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/CLU6jOhnbS
Stylish mid-combo character swapping from Genokids (coming to Steam), a hack 'n' slash game about a band saving the world from alien invasion:
character swapping in action!#indieGameTrends #screenshotsaturday #indiegames pic.twitter.com/z6nFB5rXO7— GENOKIDS (@nukefist) November 12, 2022
This fella in slice-of-life gardening sim The Garden Path (coming to Steam) is very chipper for someone who's had their face cut off:
Meet Alex, the softest peach, they:— The Garden Path 🍃 (@fromcarrotcake) November 12, 2022
🍑 Choose to keep their peach fuzz
🍑 Sure know how to shine a pair of boots
🍑 Like to walk a little louder to let folks know they're coming
Wishlist on Steam: https://t.co/V1VbXvBBdY | #IndieGame #ScreenshotSaturday 🍂 pic.twitter.com/8AZBKfVRed
While we're doing character portraits, here's a cool witch knight:
Witch knight Edwina, sword maiden of fallen leaves— D.B. Root (@inagearts) November 12, 2022
Just finished her low poly model for the game, now onto building up her moveset #screenshotsaturday #gamedev pic.twitter.com/U0OQ7AddAb
Sandworms/graboids in Command & Conquer-style real-time strategy game Dying Breed (demo available on its site):
Dying Breed - Damn Worms!#madewithunity #pixelart #indiedev #screenshotsaturday #IndieGameDev #aseprite pic.twitter.com/HC94La4gIY— Dying Breed (@sarnayer) November 12, 2022
In Cat Corner this week we have a cutie I sorely want to appear in the resulting green-screened footage, maybe brushing against the shin of some monster or another in wizard simulator Hand Of Doom (coming to Steam, early version on Itch now):
Working hard on Hand of Doom, just not in the game engine. Can you guess what I'm working on? 🐈👀— TorpleDook (@TorpleDook) November 12, 2022
👇Wishlist the game here and find out for yourself 👇https://t.co/UrHAdTG9wB#screenshotsaturday @DreadXP_ pic.twitter.com/atkDHwkNZZ
And lastly, I could not resist this animation bug from Starshifter (coming to Steam):
Animating cutscenes in Unity is like... #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/LQL1tTZ40D— Coyotic Games @ Demo in Pinned Tweet! (@CoyoticGames) November 12, 2022
What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?