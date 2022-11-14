Screenshot Saturday Mondays: a dinosaur pizza chef, and giant beasts to climb

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This past weekend was particularly fruitful, so enjoy a bumper-sized edition of Screenshot Saturday Mondays with all manner of cute frogs, stylish ultraviolence, dinosaurs cooking pizza, giant beasts to climb, and chill landscapes to roam.

I could watch the hero of The Milk Lake (coming to Steam) run past things forever, her careful little steps and reaching little arms:

I am extremely, extremely interested in whatever Undertide is:

Delphinium addresses the eternal question:

Cute dinosaurs cooking pizza in Manitas Kitchen (coming to Itch):

🙌Hi #screenshotsaturday !



🤔Did you know that in #ManitasKitchen you can summon other #dinosaurs to help you make #pizzas faster?

🤯Freckles, for example, can prepare up to 3 doughs at the same time. Advantages of having a hammer on the tail!#indiegame #gamedev #game #Unity pic.twitter.com/4OS1P9LxyN — ManitasKitchen - 🚀BIG Conference🚀 (@ManitasKitchen) November 12, 2022

Don't know what this is; do really like it:

No idea; it's perfect:

alright buddy time to shake a tail feather #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/BYfvaD367C — bump on a log (@MarekKapolka) November 12, 2022

Some kind of... watercolour beat 'em up with a Dark Souls tinge?

Don't have anything really new for #screenshotsaturday as I've kinda taken a break for a while, but here's a little random WIP video anyway pic.twitter.com/j6f4yEZkxw — Bertil Hörberg (@BertilHorberg) November 12, 2022

Bad vibes from 2D survival horror The Machine That Breathes (coming to Steam, with a demo up now - and do check out the game's site to see the dev's cat, Shodan):

I always liked how the Samorost games mix photos and animation, and I really like Seedlings (coming to Steam) mixing in video:

Lovely trees from Brass Bellow:

Striking giant fungus from a remake of The Witch's Lullaby (psst hey you have a few more days to vote on what's better: character creation building backstory, or giant fungus?):

This one might be a bit spoilery, but I'm sure people will forget it by the time the game comes out :). From the Witch's Lullaby (https://t.co/Hiz7O5fOs7) remake.#pointandclick #adventure #indiegame #indiegamedev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/WgFUH6xwCv — Honza Vávra (@hnzvavra) November 12, 2022

Test footage of gravity gun ultraviolence from Anomalous (currently in early access on Steam):

#anomalous Testing out this gravity gun type gameplay to see if it works in the fast past shooter as well . SFX is sounding a bit trash currently though🤦‍♂️ #gamedev #indiedev #ue4 #unrealengine #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/6mWQ8QVTQ4 — Byron - Anomalous dev (@dunwoody_byron) November 12, 2022

In TitanClimb, you will indeed climb titans:

Valorous demonstrates the joys of counter-attacks and fight particles:

Stylish mid-combo character swapping from Genokids (coming to Steam), a hack 'n' slash game about a band saving the world from alien invasion:

This fella in slice-of-life gardening sim The Garden Path (coming to Steam) is very chipper for someone who's had their face cut off:

Meet Alex, the softest peach, they:



🍑 Choose to keep their peach fuzz

🍑 Sure know how to shine a pair of boots

🍑 Like to walk a little louder to let folks know they're coming



Wishlist on Steam: https://t.co/V1VbXvBBdY | #IndieGame #ScreenshotSaturday 🍂 pic.twitter.com/8AZBKfVRed — The Garden Path 🍃 (@fromcarrotcake) November 12, 2022

While we're doing character portraits, here's a cool witch knight:

Witch knight Edwina, sword maiden of fallen leaves



Just finished her low poly model for the game, now onto building up her moveset #screenshotsaturday #gamedev pic.twitter.com/U0OQ7AddAb — D.B. Root (@inagearts) November 12, 2022

Sandworms/graboids in Command & Conquer-style real-time strategy game Dying Breed (demo available on its site):

In Cat Corner this week we have a cutie I sorely want to appear in the resulting green-screened footage, maybe brushing against the shin of some monster or another in wizard simulator Hand Of Doom (coming to Steam, early version on Itch now):

Working hard on Hand of Doom, just not in the game engine. Can you guess what I'm working on? 🐈👀



👇Wishlist the game here and find out for yourself 👇https://t.co/UrHAdTG9wB#screenshotsaturday @DreadXP_ pic.twitter.com/atkDHwkNZZ — TorpleDook (@TorpleDook) November 12, 2022

And lastly, I could not resist this animation bug from Starshifter (coming to Steam):

Animating cutscenes in Unity is like... #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/LQL1tTZ40D — Coyotic Games @ Demo in Pinned Tweet! (@CoyoticGames) November 12, 2022

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?