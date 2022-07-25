Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Flann O'Brien and a celebrity reality show

Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Flann O'Brien and a celebrity reality showAdmiring more upcoming indie games
Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This time, my eye has been caught by an adventure game inspired by Flann O'Briend, a celebrity reality show in a McMansion, livestreamed occult horror rituals, and more.
I'm very up for Flann O'Brien foolishness (and have been since a time when it was neither profitable nor popular):
A little WIP shot of a point & click adventure game I’m working on set in an alternative 19th Century Ireland. Thinking Father Ted/Flann O’Brien. #screenshotsaturday #gamedev pic.twitter.com/NoRosHdfYO— jason rouse (@sionrouse) July 23, 2022
(Former RPS columnist) Leigh Alexander is working on something with the co-creator of Caves Of Qud, with a concept which makes me double-take every time I read it. See this follow-up tweet for more on the people you'll meet, and how they'll behave.
been making a generative celebrity mcmansion reality show game with @unormal for funsies #screenshotsaturday #indiedev pic.twitter.com/VO6hUqv7qs— 🌏🔎Leigh Alexander 🐬💿✨ (@leighalexander) July 23, 2022
Lil Gator Game (coming to Steam) is a cutie:
we're tip-toeing closer and closer to the finish line, and no birds are gonna get in our way!— lil gator game (@LilGatorGame) July 23, 2022
we may MegaWobble, but we won't fall down!!!#screenshotsaturday #indiedev #madewithunity pic.twitter.com/osyolAkt3d
Certainly a mood:
Moody point-and-click adventure game#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/lNIZySnVSp— Ryan Nein (@Ryan_Nein) July 24, 2022
Rollerblading game Miszou has an attention-grabbing pitch and chill vibes, and apparently it's set atop giant turtles:
Here's an animated loop for our Ghibli-inspired lofi rollerblading game called Miszou.— VoyagerGameStudio (@Voyager_Studio) July 23, 2022
More to come soon! Join us on our indie dev voyage!#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/DhfmzZjeKG
This ice cream is merely a wee tech demo but it's cool (and looks good too):
Little breakdown of this ice-cream effect for #screenshotsaturday#madewithunity #realtimevfx #shaders pic.twitter.com/96yT4ZSE9s— ChronicBite (@chronicbite) July 23, 2022
I am interested in the puzzle potential of things not moving? not existing at all? when I look away:
OBJECT NON-PERMANENCE#screenshotsaturday #indiegame #gamedev pic.twitter.com/0C5RPzMxxM— elosociu (@elosociu) July 23, 2022
Expect useful household hints in darkwebSTREAMER (coming to Itch), an occult horror game about trying to become the top streamer on a weird web:
♱ need a way to put all those bull testicles & vials of human teeth you bought online to good use?— darkwebSTREAMER🔜gamescom (@darkwebSTREAMER) July 23, 2022
dont worry, our procedurally generated crafting recipes have gotchu
make some seriously weird shit that may help or may hurt, glhf#screenshotsaturday #gaming #gamedev #pixelart pic.twitter.com/cBteKic9Pl
This great guy in DoubleShake (coming to Steam), a PS1-styled platformer inspired by games like Mischief Makers, Klonoa, and Tomba:
Stand back! Here comes Captain Beaker, the rude crude dude with an attitude!— Rightstick Studios - #DoubleShake (@rightstickdev) July 23, 2022
This slimy fiend is the one organizing all the chaos goons causing mischief around the archipelago. Think you can shake him on?#DoubleShake #screenshotsaturday #gamedev #indiedev #gameart pic.twitter.com/ULrhFTNMNr
Vast quantities of violence in the Devil May Cry-inspired metroidvania Magenta Horizon (work-in-progress version available on Itch):
One of the Reaper Difficulty arenas in Act 2. You can feel your physical stamina draining out while playing this, and it's a damn good sign that it's working as intended. #ScreenshotSaturday #indiedev #gamedev #madewithunity #MagentaHorizon pic.twitter.com/39JoKTrObz— Maddison Baek (@BaekMaddison) July 23, 2022
And of course the most important type of behind-the-scenes peek:
Today’s not so #screenshotsaturday features my trusty supervisor and judge Peanut. A true agent of chaos and biter of toes #gamedev #indiedev #CatsOfTwitter @AbertayDare pic.twitter.com/KxjDQeLJlT— Non Playable Creators (@NPCreators) July 23, 2022
What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?