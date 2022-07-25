Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Flann O'Brien and a celebrity reality show

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This time, my eye has been caught by an adventure game inspired by Flann O'Briend, a celebrity reality show in a McMansion, livestreamed occult horror rituals, and more.

I'm very up for Flann O'Brien foolishness (and have been since a time when it was neither profitable nor popular):

A little WIP shot of a point & click adventure game I’m working on set in an alternative 19th Century Ireland. Thinking Father Ted/Flann O’Brien. #screenshotsaturday #gamedev pic.twitter.com/NoRosHdfYO — jason rouse (@sionrouse) July 23, 2022

(Former RPS columnist) Leigh Alexander is working on something with the co-creator of Caves Of Qud, with a concept which makes me double-take every time I read it. See this follow-up tweet for more on the people you'll meet, and how they'll behave.

Lil Gator Game (coming to Steam) is a cutie:

we're tip-toeing closer and closer to the finish line, and no birds are gonna get in our way!



we may MegaWobble, but we won't fall down!!!#screenshotsaturday #indiedev #madewithunity pic.twitter.com/osyolAkt3d — lil gator game (@LilGatorGame) July 23, 2022

Certainly a mood:

Rollerblading game Miszou has an attention-grabbing pitch and chill vibes, and apparently it's set atop giant turtles:

Here's an animated loop for our Ghibli-inspired lofi rollerblading game called Miszou.



More to come soon! Join us on our indie dev voyage!#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/DhfmzZjeKG — VoyagerGameStudio (@Voyager_Studio) July 23, 2022

This ice cream is merely a wee tech demo but it's cool (and looks good too):

I am interested in the puzzle potential of things not moving? not existing at all? when I look away:

Expect useful household hints in darkwebSTREAMER (coming to Itch), an occult horror game about trying to become the top streamer on a weird web:

♱ need a way to put all those bull testicles & vials of human teeth you bought online to good use?



dont worry, our procedurally generated crafting recipes have gotchu



make some seriously weird shit that may help or may hurt, glhf#screenshotsaturday #gaming #gamedev #pixelart pic.twitter.com/cBteKic9Pl — darkwebSTREAMER🔜gamescom (@darkwebSTREAMER) July 23, 2022

This great guy in DoubleShake (coming to Steam), a PS1-styled platformer inspired by games like Mischief Makers, Klonoa, and Tomba:

Stand back! Here comes Captain Beaker, the rude crude dude with an attitude!



This slimy fiend is the one organizing all the chaos goons causing mischief around the archipelago. Think you can shake him on?#DoubleShake #screenshotsaturday #gamedev #indiedev #gameart pic.twitter.com/ULrhFTNMNr — Rightstick Studios - #DoubleShake (@rightstickdev) July 23, 2022

Vast quantities of violence in the Devil May Cry-inspired metroidvania Magenta Horizon (work-in-progress version available on Itch):

One of the Reaper Difficulty arenas in Act 2. You can feel your physical stamina draining out while playing this, and it's a damn good sign that it's working as intended. #ScreenshotSaturday #indiedev #gamedev #madewithunity #MagentaHorizon pic.twitter.com/39JoKTrObz — Maddison Baek (@BaekMaddison) July 23, 2022

And of course the most important type of behind-the-scenes peek:

Today’s not so #screenshotsaturday features my trusty supervisor and judge Peanut. A true agent of chaos and biter of toes #gamedev #indiedev #CatsOfTwitter @AbertayDare pic.twitter.com/KxjDQeLJlT — Non Playable Creators (@NPCreators) July 23, 2022

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?