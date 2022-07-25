If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Flann O'Brien and a celebrity reality show

Admiring more upcoming indie games
Alice O'Connor avatar
Feature by Alice O'Connor Associate Editor
Weird bird person Captain Beaker from DoubleShake.

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This time, my eye has been caught by an adventure game inspired by Flann O'Briend, a celebrity reality show in a McMansion, livestreamed occult horror rituals, and more.

I'm very up for Flann O'Brien foolishness (and have been since a time when it was neither profitable nor popular):

(Former RPS columnist) Leigh Alexander is working on something with the co-creator of Caves Of Qud, with a concept which makes me double-take every time I read it. See this follow-up tweet for more on the people you'll meet, and how they'll behave.

Lil Gator Game (coming to Steam) is a cutie:

Certainly a mood:

Rollerblading game Miszou has an attention-grabbing pitch and chill vibes, and apparently it's set atop giant turtles:

This ice cream is merely a wee tech demo but it's cool (and looks good too):

I am interested in the puzzle potential of things not moving? not existing at all? when I look away:

Expect useful household hints in darkwebSTREAMER (coming to Itch), an occult horror game about trying to become the top streamer on a weird web:

This great guy in DoubleShake (coming to Steam), a PS1-styled platformer inspired by games like Mischief Makers, Klonoa, and Tomba:

Vast quantities of violence in the Devil May Cry-inspired metroidvania Magenta Horizon (work-in-progress version available on Itch):

And of course the most important type of behind-the-scenes peek:

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?

