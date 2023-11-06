Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Kicking in doors and clicking on shoes
Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been kicking doors, clicking on shoes to walk, running along walls, and fiddling with buttons on a television in space. Come check out these attractive and interesting indie games, and more!
Kicking doors open AND shooting people out of windows? This unnamed prototype FPS is spoiling me:
I'm sorry I haven't posted in a while.. I've quit my job to work on my game🙃— Jamesy (@JamesDornanDev) November 4, 2023
Also I'm making it in Godot#screenshotsaturday #GodotEngine pic.twitter.com/6XqvLqIDVG
Controlling individual feet by clicking on pictures of your shoes is a delightfully strange idea for FPS movement:
implemented some zombies and doors. visuals and sounds are wip.#screenshotsaturday #godotengine #gamedev pic.twitter.com/AkoDL2I3Vs— Jonathan (@softbushware) November 4, 2023
That's a cute airship for sky pirates in the RPG Sky Oceans: Wings For Hire (coming to Steam):
All aboard adventurers - lets set sail on the Nimbus, who knows what awaits us in the sky! 🛩️☠️☁️✨#ScreenshotSaturday pic.twitter.com/KNS7c2ZoTY— Sky Oceans: Wings for Hire (@SkyOceansGame) November 4, 2023
I spent Sunday walking in an autumnal wood and I've enjoyed Colorfiction's games, so I'm certainly interested in this yet-unnanounced game:
fall vibes#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/9BRS9lcBpZ— 🏝️ (@colorfiction) November 4, 2023
You probably don't need me to tell you about Ultrakill (in early access on Steam) but you can't stop me celebrating cool first-person movement tricks:
A small addition to ULTRAKILL's movement: Wallsliding!— Heckteck (@heckteck_dev) November 4, 2023
Whilst diving (slide + jump) next to a wall, you now slide along it.
Jumping in this state allows you to bounce off the wall, while keeping your speed.#screenshotsaturday #ULTRAKILL pic.twitter.com/SMRFRj4ekv
Yes, dear little mystery space station game, absolutely I want you to add as many buttons as possible to everything:
Had to add a few more superficial knobs to the TV 😊 #screenshotsaturday #gamedev #indiedev pic.twitter.com/7AD6j0HqdD— IVAN32_LEAN_AND_MEAN 🌲🏎️💨🌲 (@Nothke) November 4, 2023
A pretty flower shop in the yet-unannounced third adventure game from the studio behind Kathy Rain and Whispers Of A Machine:
Having a blast at what will in all likelihood be the final @AdvXConf before we properly unveil "Project III", our upcoming point and click urban thriller!— Clifftop Games ✈️ AdventureX (@ClifftopGames) November 4, 2023
In the meantime, enjoy a fresh screenshot😁 #advx23 #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/fdCF3SFIzI
In the same way that mentioning Deus Ex will make at least one person play Deus Ex again (sorry?), linking to an SCP page will send at least one person clicking through the spooky archives again so hey, to understand what's going on here in SCP: Contamination (coming to Steam), you do need to read the SCP 1981 entry and honestly I'm not even sorry:
SCP:1981 has been sighted in [REDACTED] lobby area— SCP: Contamination (@SCPContaminate) November 4, 2023
SCP:1981 is considered safe
Contamination protocols are in full effect
If you or anyone you know are affected by this, please report to [REDACTED] for immediate [REDACTED]
link in bio#Wishlist #SCP #gamedev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/4a1ieqzYLO
I really like parrying projectiles so I am delighted with this melee combat primer from Texnoplazm (coming to Steam), a spin-off from Ghostware:
let's resume crosspromotion:— whoa you made ghostware? so cool... (@Ghostware_) November 4, 2023
TEXNOPLAZM gameplay loop relies on switching between three combat styles during fighs.
Today I give you a crash course on stance #2: MELEE MODE
Wishlist in comments
Follow @texnoplazm#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/ont5vKVECe
Here come two tunnel runs for your comparative pleasure, starting with the "cyberpunk rhythm-parkourer" codenamed Project Gilgamesh:
Happy #ScreenshotSaturday! Behold:— Sai (@SaiNarayan_) November 4, 2023
- Wallrunning
- Wall jumping
- Mantling to the top of walls
- And other slick parkour moves#GameDev #IndieDev #UnrealEngine pic.twitter.com/nhOL8Y2qWW
Then a spookier and more anime tunnel in this yet-untitled game the dev describes as a "mix between Jet Set Radio and DMC in a Bakemonogatari X Madoka Magica universe":
Idk what to show for #screenshotsaturday !😅— Amaury Hyde (@Amaury_Hyde) November 4, 2023
I mean, i have thing that can be show, but saturday to saturday it just spoiler no ?... 🤔#indiegames #solodev #game #anime pic.twitter.com/2Mlt1vijS0
And let's close with a fun bug which might not be quite what Liz England had in mind with excellent blog post The Door Problem but you cannot deny this is a door problem:
door physics is going pretty well#GodotEngine #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/WXbR928j3F— Dr. Void (@dr_ofthe_void) November 4, 2023
What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?