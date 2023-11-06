If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Kicking in doors and clicking on shoes

I go on Twitter so you don't have to

A high-tech airship hovers among the clouds in a Sky Oceans: Wings for Hire screenshot.
Image credit: Octeto Studios
Alice O'Connor avatar
Feature by Alice O'Connor Associate Editor
Published on

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been kicking doors, clicking on shoes to walk, running along walls, and fiddling with buttons on a television in space. Come check out these attractive and interesting indie games, and more!

Kicking doors open AND shooting people out of windows? This unnamed prototype FPS is spoiling me:

Controlling individual feet by clicking on pictures of your shoes is a delightfully strange idea for FPS movement:

That's a cute airship for sky pirates in the RPG Sky Oceans: Wings For Hire (coming to Steam):

I spent Sunday walking in an autumnal wood and I've enjoyed Colorfiction's games, so I'm certainly interested in this yet-unnanounced game:

You probably don't need me to tell you about Ultrakill (in early access on Steam) but you can't stop me celebrating cool first-person movement tricks:

Yes, dear little mystery space station game, absolutely I want you to add as many buttons as possible to everything:

A pretty flower shop in the yet-unannounced third adventure game from the studio behind Kathy Rain and Whispers Of A Machine:

In the same way that mentioning Deus Ex will make at least one person play Deus Ex again (sorry?), linking to an SCP page will send at least one person clicking through the spooky archives again so hey, to understand what's going on here in SCP: Contamination (coming to Steam), you do need to read the SCP 1981 entry and honestly I'm not even sorry:

I really like parrying projectiles so I am delighted with this melee combat primer from Texnoplazm (coming to Steam), a spin-off from Ghostware:

Here come two tunnel runs for your comparative pleasure, starting with the "cyberpunk rhythm-parkourer" codenamed Project Gilgamesh:

Then a spookier and more anime tunnel in this yet-untitled game the dev describes as a "mix between Jet Set Radio and DMC in a Bakemonogatari X Madoka Magica universe":

And let's close with a fun bug which might not be quite what Liz England had in mind with excellent blog post The Door Problem but you cannot deny this is a door problem:

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?

