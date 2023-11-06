Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Kicking in doors and clicking on shoes

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been kicking doors, clicking on shoes to walk, running along walls, and fiddling with buttons on a television in space. Come check out these attractive and interesting indie games, and more!

Kicking doors open AND shooting people out of windows? This unnamed prototype FPS is spoiling me:

I'm sorry I haven't posted in a while.. I've quit my job to work on my game🙃



Also I'm making it in Godot#screenshotsaturday #GodotEngine pic.twitter.com/6XqvLqIDVG — Jamesy (@JamesDornanDev) November 4, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Controlling individual feet by clicking on pictures of your shoes is a delightfully strange idea for FPS movement:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That's a cute airship for sky pirates in the RPG Sky Oceans: Wings For Hire (coming to Steam):

All aboard adventurers - lets set sail on the Nimbus, who knows what awaits us in the sky! 🛩️☠️☁️✨#ScreenshotSaturday pic.twitter.com/KNS7c2ZoTY — Sky Oceans: Wings for Hire (@SkyOceansGame) November 4, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

I spent Sunday walking in an autumnal wood and I've enjoyed Colorfiction's games, so I'm certainly interested in this yet-unnanounced game:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

You probably don't need me to tell you about Ultrakill (in early access on Steam) but you can't stop me celebrating cool first-person movement tricks:

A small addition to ULTRAKILL's movement: Wallsliding!



Whilst diving (slide + jump) next to a wall, you now slide along it.

Jumping in this state allows you to bounce off the wall, while keeping your speed.#screenshotsaturday #ULTRAKILL pic.twitter.com/SMRFRj4ekv — Heckteck (@heckteck_dev) November 4, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Yes, dear little mystery space station game, absolutely I want you to add as many buttons as possible to everything:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

A pretty flower shop in the yet-unannounced third adventure game from the studio behind Kathy Rain and Whispers Of A Machine:

Having a blast at what will in all likelihood be the final @AdvXConf before we properly unveil "Project III", our upcoming point and click urban thriller!



In the meantime, enjoy a fresh screenshot😁 #advx23 #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/fdCF3SFIzI — Clifftop Games ✈️ AdventureX (@ClifftopGames) November 4, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

In the same way that mentioning Deus Ex will make at least one person play Deus Ex again (sorry?), linking to an SCP page will send at least one person clicking through the spooky archives again so hey, to understand what's going on here in SCP: Contamination (coming to Steam), you do need to read the SCP 1981 entry and honestly I'm not even sorry:

SCP:1981 has been sighted in [REDACTED] lobby area

SCP:1981 is considered safe

Contamination protocols are in full effect

If you or anyone you know are affected by this, please report to [REDACTED] for immediate [REDACTED]



link in bio#Wishlist #SCP #gamedev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/4a1ieqzYLO — SCP: Contamination (@SCPContaminate) November 4, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

I really like parrying projectiles so I am delighted with this melee combat primer from Texnoplazm (coming to Steam), a spin-off from Ghostware:

let's resume crosspromotion:

TEXNOPLAZM gameplay loop relies on switching between three combat styles during fighs.

Today I give you a crash course on stance #2: MELEE MODE



Wishlist in comments

Follow @texnoplazm#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/ont5vKVECe — whoa you made ghostware? so cool... (@Ghostware_) November 4, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Here come two tunnel runs for your comparative pleasure, starting with the "cyberpunk rhythm-parkourer" codenamed Project Gilgamesh:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Then a spookier and more anime tunnel in this yet-untitled game the dev describes as a "mix between Jet Set Radio and DMC in a Bakemonogatari X Madoka Magica universe":

Idk what to show for #screenshotsaturday !😅

I mean, i have thing that can be show, but saturday to saturday it just spoiler no ?... 🤔#indiegames #solodev #game #anime pic.twitter.com/2Mlt1vijS0 — Amaury Hyde (@Amaury_Hyde) November 4, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

And let's close with a fun bug which might not be quite what Liz England had in mind with excellent blog post The Door Problem but you cannot deny this is a door problem:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?