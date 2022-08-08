Screenshot Saturday Mondays: tentacle typing and sculpting spaceshipsAdmiring more interesting upcoming indies
Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by a surreal RPG, a squirrel with a gun, a typical tentacle horror, handcrafted spaceships, and plenty more interesting indies.
Just some regular keyboard-mashing in Tentacle Typer, a "Lovecraftian text editor RPG experience" (coming to Steam):
A fun crafting idea in VR co-op zombie survival game Requisition (coming to Steam):
It's been two years since we last posted about surreal RPG She Dreams Elsewhere (coming to Steam) and I'm delighted to see its cool battle art again:
I like the colours of Extra Coin (coming to Steam), an adventure game set inside a social network metaverse cyberspace doodad:
I thought I was over wacky animal games years ago but Squirrel With A Gun (coming to Steam) does make me laugh:
A bad name but a good-looking approach to inventory stacks from Gacha Garden (coming to Steam), a game about collecting and arranging objects in a pretty garden:
An important lesson from "cozy care game" Kamaeru:
My eyes are too old to follow the action of shmup Dot Bullet (early version available on Itch) but they still appreciate the colours and shapes:
Spore-style shenanigans from evolutionary survival game Adapt (coming to Steam, with a demo up now):
I don't think this even has a name but I like the look, and the thread shows more of it in action:
I appreciate handcrafted art like this from Just Act Natural (out now free-to-play on Steam), a multiplayer party game about trying to hide by blending in with NPCs:
