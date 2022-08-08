Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by a surreal RPG, a squirrel with a gun, a typical tentacle horror, handcrafted spaceships, and plenty more interesting indies.

Just some regular keyboard-mashing in Tentacle Typer, a "Lovecraftian text editor RPG experience" (coming to Steam):

I wondered what it would be like if every letter you typed blasted the nearest thing after you so here I am checking.



It's a lot more fun than I expected.#screenshotsaturday | #unity3d | #gamedevelopment pic.twitter.com/L0WD4D3Z4L — Josh Leap (@LeapJosh) August 5, 2022

A fun crafting idea in VR co-op zombie survival game Requisition (coming to Steam):

It's been two years since we last posted about surreal RPG She Dreams Elsewhere (coming to Steam) and I'm delighted to see its cool battle art again:

an easy victory#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/DrYb5hIMYc — she dreams elsewhere 😴 coming soon (@studiozevere) August 6, 2022

I like the colours of Extra Coin (coming to Steam), an adventure game set inside a social network metaverse cyberspace doodad:

I thought I was over wacky animal games years ago but Squirrel With A Gun (coming to Steam) does make me laugh:

A bad name but a good-looking approach to inventory stacks from Gacha Garden (coming to Steam), a game about collecting and arranging objects in a pretty garden:

Implemented taking stacks out of storage, plus a peek at some items from a new set!🏜️ #GachaGarden #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/ttdB05dF37 — Anneka Tran (@annekatran) August 6, 2022

An important lesson from "cozy care game" Kamaeru:

My eyes are too old to follow the action of shmup Dot Bullet (early version available on Itch) but they still appreciate the colours and shapes:

Spore-style shenanigans from evolutionary survival game Adapt (coming to Steam, with a demo up now):

I don't think this even has a name but I like the look, and the thread shows more of it in action:

#indiedev #madewithunity



Been working on my little gem character here in-between game jams and travel. Here are some updates for #screenshotsaturday including dashing, teleportation, UI additions, and a very early AI controller (with placeholder visuals!). More below.



Dashing: pic.twitter.com/bhu1rGMiLN — Billy Becker (@Spainmail) August 6, 2022

I appreciate handcrafted art like this from Just Act Natural (out now free-to-play on Steam), a multiplayer party game about trying to hide by blending in with NPCs:

A behind the scenes look into the sculpting of some assets for our Spaceship stage#screenshotsaturday #gamedev #clayart pic.twitter.com/S3Cu8sU54J — Just Act Natural | Free on Steam! (@JustActNatGame) August 6, 2022

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?