Screenshot Saturday Tuesday: The most realistic game about video game journalists

Check out these attractive and interesting indie games!

Two people in a flat in an Apartment Story screenshot.
Image credit: Sean Wenham
Alice O'Connor avatar
Feature by Alice O'Connor Associate Editor
Published on

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every week, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. We're running late again because of Monday's holiday, but the games are still just as good. This week, my eye has been caught by big spaceships, some sort of Looney Tunes logic take on Hitman, and a game about the very real lives of the video games media. Come see!

I was struck by the look of Apartment Story, but fear it might be just too close to my own life as a games blogger after reading on its webpage that the "third-person drama meets The Sims in a single-room thriller" game is about "a hard-up videogame journalist" with drugs and dancing and threats and a gun and murder and games to play and articles to write. Sometimes you just want to forget what you did last Tuesday, you know?

Joke's on you, thalassophobia sim Full Fathom (coming to Steam), I absolutely would:

A slightly distressing character in party game Abomiracers (coming to Steam), where you build your guy from parts made from modelling clay:

The cute Bernband-style hands really did not prepare me for the Hitman-style murder:

A cracking storm from adventure game Age Of The Witch:

A cool look to turn-based rhythm JRPG Keylocker (coming to Steam) - and do read our wee preview for more:

I don't know what this cutscene is from but dang:

Co-op with retro vibes in this yet-unnamed game:

A cool spaceship and cool explosions in real-time tactics game Salvo (demo available on Itch):

More spaceship violence comes from "open-world Lovecraftian spacefighter RPG" Underspace (coming to Steam, with a demo on Itch now), here shown off by the dev responsible for the Skyrim mod which replaced dragons with Thomas The Tank Engine characters:

It's an old joke that immersive sims are games where you stack crates to create routes, but in RetroSpace (coming to Steam) you can stack crates in ways the developers didn't anticipate:

I dig this hoversilo in "surreal survival horror" Becrowned (coming to Steam):

And ah gwan, I'm always interested in wonky stairs:

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?

About the Author
Alice O'Connor avatar

Alice O'Connor

Associate Editor

Alice has been playing video games since SkiFree and writing about them since 2009, with nine years at RPS. She enjoys immersive sims, roguelikelikes, chunky revolvers, weird little spooky indies, mods, walking simulators, and finding joy in details. Alice lives, swims, and cycles in Scotland.

Comments
