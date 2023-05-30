Screenshot Saturday Tuesday: The most realistic game about video game journalists

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every week, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. We're running late again because of Monday's holiday, but the games are still just as good. This week, my eye has been caught by big spaceships, some sort of Looney Tunes logic take on Hitman, and a game about the very real lives of the video games media. Come see!

I was struck by the look of Apartment Story, but fear it might be just too close to my own life as a games blogger after reading on its webpage that the "third-person drama meets The Sims in a single-room thriller" game is about "a hard-up videogame journalist" with drugs and dancing and threats and a gun and murder and games to play and articles to write. Sometimes you just want to forget what you did last Tuesday, you know?

New Gameplay Screenshots#screenshotsaturday

Dropping the game's first trailer soon, so watch this space pic.twitter.com/E0thV98OfR — Sean Wenham (@SeanWenham1) May 27, 2023

Joke's on you, thalassophobia sim Full Fathom (coming to Steam), I absolutely would:

A slightly distressing character in party game Abomiracers (coming to Steam), where you build your guy from parts made from modelling clay:

some helicopter walking on a barbie doll legs for you this lovely #screenshotsaturday . made with #UnrealEngine5 pic.twitter.com/XzDAH4qCRo — Abomiracers Game by Proud Turkeys (@proudturkeys) May 27, 2023

The cute Bernband-style hands really did not prepare me for the Hitman-style murder:

A cracking storm from adventure game Age Of The Witch:

A cool look to turn-based rhythm JRPG Keylocker (coming to Steam) - and do read our wee preview for more:

I don't know what this cutscene is from but dang:

Co-op with retro vibes in this yet-unnamed game:

Anchorites prepping for a mission! This anchor device will be central to the game's title art, which I'll be showing soon ⚓️#lowpoly #indiedev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/yxcjbT75uS — ynoham (@ynoham) May 27, 2023

A cool spaceship and cool explosions in real-time tactics game Salvo (demo available on Itch):

More spaceship violence comes from "open-world Lovecraftian spacefighter RPG" Underspace (coming to Steam, with a demo on Itch now), here shown off by the dev responsible for the Skyrim mod which replaced dragons with Thomas The Tank Engine characters:

It's an old joke that immersive sims are games where you stack crates to create routes, but in RetroSpace (coming to Steam) you can stack crates in ways the developers didn't anticipate:

I dig this hoversilo in "surreal survival horror" Becrowned (coming to Steam):

And ah gwan, I'm always interested in wonky stairs:

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?