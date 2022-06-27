Screenshot Saturday Mondays: trains, ghosts, and cyberpunks

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, we have cute trainline-building, ghost violence, surreal things both intentional and unintentional, and a cyberpunk New York City.

I like the Townscaper-style block-plopping of diorama-building game Islands & Trains (coming to Steam):

Smooth animation in the opening cutscene to adventure game-y puzzle-platformer Long Gone (coming to Steam):

Stylish stuff from twin-stick shooter Haunti (currently on Kickstarter):

A colourful cyberpunk New York City and some Vangelis vibes in a mysterious new run 'n' gun game from the folks who made Steel Assault:

The first early teaser of our next game. Watch it with sound on if you get the chance!#screenshotsaturday #pixelart #ドット絵 pic.twitter.com/DiL23iOrP2 — STEEL ASSAULT (@SteelAssault) June 18, 2022

Neural Nest has a cool concept:

NEURAL NEST is a surreal movement shooter set in concrete catacombs, inspired by the works of Tsutomu Nihei. You play as a machine learning-generated creature trying to prove themselves.



Demo coming soon...#gamedev #madewithunity #indiedev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/nr2dEhPbQ8 — q☆bit digital (@qbitdigital) June 26, 2022

Some great wallpaper and topsy-turvy exploration in a puzzle game tentatively titled The Office (yeah I don't see that name surviving):

I like the top-down rain effect in open-world RPG Deadwind (which has a "very old" demo on Itch):

A wee Team Fortress 2 fan joke in Red: Shadow Maggots (coming to Itch), a... TF2 fangame in the style of Raid: Shadow Legends?

Here's a look at the new Potted Plant enemy in RED: Shadow Maggots!



There weren't a lot of unique enemies in the upcoming demo, so we plan to add more Eltorro64-inspired gag characters to fill the roster!#gamedev #indiedev #screenshotsaturday #tf2 pic.twitter.com/FNvpGznWM5 — Brogrammist (@Brogrammist) June 25, 2022

A clever girl in survival horror game Primal Omen (coming to Steam):

Some sort of mascore Sonic violence in Panic Porcupine (coming to Steam):

Roguelikelike platformer Ants Took My Eyeball (coming to Steam) makes murk look good:

And honestly, I am here for this happy little accident in cute critter game Sunfluffs:

I was just trying to optimize some graphics code, how did I end up with this?! 😱#screenshotsaturday #bug pic.twitter.com/4XCuag8w2I — Azure (@AzureLazuline) June 25, 2022