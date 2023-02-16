Solidigm's P41 Plus PCIe 4.0 SSD drops further - 2TB for $99.99

Solidigm's P41 Plus SSD has featured on our pages before, but it's worth mentioning again as this 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD has finally dropped below the $100 barrier, at $99.99 when you use code SSCPA629 at Newegg. That's a heavy reduction from its original $169.99 price point, and an awesome value for a drive that works well in PCs and even PS5s.

As we mentioned previously, the P41 Plus manages to hit its low price point through two factors: first, it comes from the company behind Intel's SSDs, before the processor firm divested itself of its storage business, with Solidigm being part of the Korean flash firm SK Hynix. That means that the company can create its own controllers and flash, with tight vertical integration to do basically everything in-house and keep costs down. (This also makes Solidigm a more reliable option than the relatively new brand would indicate!)

Secondly, this is a QLC drive so it is able to pack in four bits of data in every cell of flash, so you need fewer cells in total for a given capacity than with TLC that has only three bits per cell. This has the drawback of lowered longevity and slightly worse sustained performance, but in both cases it's still more than adequate for use as an OS install drive or particularly for game storage duties. Its specs back that up too, as Will-last-time writes:

...it's still great for bursty workloads, offering 390K random reads and 540K random writes - about half to one-third the speed of the fastest PCIe 4.0 drives, but significantly faster than PCIe 3.0 and SATA alternatives. Peak sequential speeds are also good, at 4125MB/s reads and 3325MB/s writes - not bad at all!

In summary, this was a great option previously, but now that it's less than $100 for a quality 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, it's extremely hard to ignore if you're in the market for more storage!