Solidigm's P41 Plus PCIe 4.0 SSD is down to $105 for a 2TB model at Newegg

It was only last month that we last covered Solidigm - better known as SK Hynix - and their P41 Plus 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, which dropped to $122 at Newegg in the US. Today, there's another one-day sale on the drive, this time at $104.99 - an incredible value for an SSD of this spec.

So what's the catch? Well, this is a QLC drive, so we can expect worse longevity (but more GBs per dollar) than an equivalent TLC drive. However, it's still great for bursty workloads, offering 390K random reads and 540K random writes - about half to one-third the speed of the fastest PCIe 4.0 drives, but significantly faster than PCIe 3.0 and SATA alternatives. Peak sequential speeds are also good, at 4125MB/s reads and 3325MB/s writes - not bad at all!

If you're not familiar with SK Hynix, they're the makers of a high percentage of the world's flash memory, being part of the 'big five' alongside Samsung, Crucial/Micron, WD/SanDisk and Kioxia/Toshiba. That means that Solidigm/SK Hynix can rely on their own in-house flash and controllers, allowing tight integration between components and hitting price points that companies that don't make their own components can't match.

In any case, given that you're looking at around $190 for a high-end PCIe 4.0 2TB SSD or around $110 for even the slowest of the slow PCIe 4.0 drives, this price of $104.99 is pretty special - and well worth considering if you need some extra game storage!