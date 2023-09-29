How do you find the mole in Ryujin Industries in the Starfield Background Checks mission? While exploring the electric city of Neon in Starfield, players will happen upon an opportunity to start working at Ryujin Industries. Embarking on a career with this faction will set you on a path full of stealthy, ethically questionable, and credit rich missions that will, eventually, leave you to be entrusted with finding the mole in Ryujin Tower.

Suddenly, you’re infiltrating Ryujin Tower as a trespasser tasked with running a hacker’s program on Ryujin Industries’ executive, Uluru Chen’s computer. All arrows point to an undercover approach, remaining undetected and carrying out a clean job. Our Background Checks mission guide is filled with tips on how to do this, but if you decide to carry out parts a little more aggressively, we’ve tips for that too.

Leveling up certain Starfield skills like Persuasion and Stealth is super handy here. As is lockpicking, so be sure to check out our guides to put you in good stead. It’s mole hunting season in Starfield, let’s catch a sneaky one.

Background Checks walkthrough

To complete the Background Checks mission, you’ll want to complete the following objectives:

Talk to Dalton Fiennes Meet Nyx at Madame Sauvage’s Place Talk to Nyxs Find a way into Ryujin Tower Navigate to Ularu Chen’s office Run Nyx’s program on Ularu’s computer Exit Ryujin Tower Meet Nyx at his apartment Return to Dalton at Ryujin Tower

We’ll delve into more details on each of these steps. If you’re stuck at a certain part of the Background Checks mission, you can navigate the list below to find out more.

1. Talk to Dalton Fiennes

Located on the executive floor of Ryujin Tower, you’ll find Dalton Fiennes. Dalton will inform you that someone within Ryujin Industries is a mole that has leaked information to competitor, Infinity LTD.

In order to hunt down said mole, Dalton Fiennes says he is enacting Security Directive Theta and asks you to trespass into Ryujin Tower as an anonymous outsider to run checks on Director Ularu Chen’s computer.

These background checks will come in the form of a secret program that you will need to obtain from hacker, Nyx, and upload onto Ularu’s computer to download the necessary data. Dalton will also give you a Novablast Disruptor, which may come in handy later.

2. Meet Nyx at Madame Sauvage’s Place

Nyx can be found in Ebbside, a district reached through a door from Bayu Plaza where Ryujin Tower is located. Once you enter Madame Sauvage’s Place, Nyx will be found standing against a wall to the left.

3. Talk to Nyx

Now, you must discuss Security Directive Theta with Nyx and he will mention the slate he has for you with the program for Ularu Chen’s computer.

At this point, you can either pay the 2500 credits he’s asking for or, if you’ve leveled up your Persuasion or Bribery skills, you can get him to knock down the price to 1000 credits. Pay it, whatever it is, and acquire the slate.

4. Find a way into Ryujin Tower

Finding a way into Ryujin Tower will, of course, be symbolized by a blue locator on your map. Just to make sure you’re following the right path, you’ll want to navigate two staircases up to the heights of Neon where you’ll come across a red button. Press it to activate the crane that moves scaffolding to make a handy path over to the top of Ryujin Industries.

Carefully navigate across the scaffolding. If you suffer an injury from a fall, be sure to have aid in your inventory for Status Effects, like an Immobilizer for Fractured Limb, that can treat ailments. You can also use your Boost Pack to leap between scaffolding and reach the vent entrance for Ryujin Industries.

5. Navigate to Ularu Chen’s office

As long as you’ve allocated one skill point to Stealth and unlocked it, when you’re crouching you’ll have an alert at the top of your screen signifying whether you have been seen or are hidden. This will come in very useful for the next part.

As soon as you enter the building, you can access a vent in the ceiling on your left above the barrels. You can jump up into the vent system to navigate your way to Ularu Chen’s office. There’s also a power switch here that will turn the lights off, but you can still do the mission without this.

At times, you’ll be forced out of the vent system and have to sneak across lobby areas with Ryujin Security guards. Bide your time and find your moment to stealthily move towards the blue locator guiding your way.

Don’t worry if you get caught, if you’ve unlocked Persuasion you’ve got a chance to convince the guard not to arrest you. Or, you can hide until the security level alert goes back to Hidden. You’ve also got the Novablast Disruptor to knock down any guards, but you don’t want to kill them. Ryujin Industries will not be happy.

As long as you hug the walls, time your movements, use the vents, crouch and utilize the Stealth mechanics, you’ll be able to navigate your way through Ryujin Tower until you make it to Ularu Chen’s office.

6. Run Nyx’s program on Ularu’s computer

Once you’re safely tucked behind Ularu Chen’s desk, you can run the program from Nyx by accessing the Rover file on the computer.

Before you go, pick up the Digipicks, hack the safe for some cool rewards, and pick the weapons off the rack on the wall.

7. Exit Ryujin Tower

Jump up into the open hatch in the ceiling in the right corner of Ularu Chen’s office. This will lead you back out to the roof in Neon. Rather than navigate your way back down to the ground, you can fast travel back to your ship and re-enter Neon.

8. Meet Nyx at his apartment

Return to Nyx at his apartment and hand over the slate. He will decrypt the files, so you’ll need to wait a moment.

When Nyx has finished decrypting the files, you can talk to him to acquire the information for Dalton. If you want, you can also ask him to tell you what he found out and, most importantly, who the mole is. It’s optional, so we won’t spoil it.

9. Return to Dalton at Ryujin Tower

Return the information you’ve gathered back to Dalton Fiennes at Ryujin Tower. He’ll tell you who the mole is (if you don’t already know) and, if you’re feeling extra spicy, you can tell him that Nyx took a look for himself.

So, that’s everything you need to know about completing the Starfield Background Checks mission with stealthy ease (or just about…). If you’re looking to invest some time in building up your character before embarking on your next mission, take a look at our guides to the Starfield best traits, best builds, and best skills.