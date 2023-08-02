Starfield editions: What's in each edition?

What's in each of the Starfield editions, and which one should you choose? At times it feels like the whole world is waiting with bated breath for the arrival of Starfield - Bethesda's first non-Elder Scrolls non-Fallout game in nearly 20 years. And Microsoft are doing their very best to persuade prospective players to fork over their cash sooner rather than later with a plethora of different Starfield editions and a pre-order bonus for ordering any edition ahead of the RPG's release on 6th September.

To help you navigate the veritable asteroid belt of bonus items, cosmetics, and physical goodies included with the various versions on offer, we've put together this guide. Below we'll walk you through all the different Starfield editions, from the Standard Edition all the way up to the expansive Constellation Edition, and list the cost and contents of each edition. We'll also explore the bonuses of pre-ordering Starfield, and the limited-edition Starfield Controller and Starfield Headset you can also purchase to really show off your diehard love for a game you haven't yet played.

In this guide:

Starfield editions and prices

Here are the different Starfield editions and the price of each:

Starfield Standard Edition: £60 / $70 / €70

£60 / $70 / €70 Starfield Premium Edition: £86 / $100 / €100

£86 / $100 / €100 Starfield Constellation Edition: £250 / $300 / €300

£250 / $300 / €300 Upgrade from Standard to Premium: £35 / $35 / €35

We've listed what each of these different Starfield editions actually contains below, to help you in deciding which edition is right for you.

Starfield Constellation Edition

The Starfield Constellation Edition is the collector's edition of the game, and as such it costs the most but gives you the most in return.

You can purchase the Starfield Constellation Edition for £250 / $300 / €300, and with it you'll receive the base game, plus the following:

5 days early access

Credit Stick with Laser-Etched Game Code

Starfield Chronomark Watch + Case

Steelbook Display Case

Constellation Patch

Shattered Space story expansion (upon release)

Constellation Skin Pack

Starfield Digital Artbook

Starfield Original Soundtrack

The physical highlight of the Constellation Edition is the Starfield Chronomark Watch, which comes with its own nifty case that you can see in the image above.

Starfield Premium Edition

The Premium Edition of Starfield is a step above the Standard Edition in several ways, and it's the cheapest option that gives you the 5-day early access period for Starfield. So if you only care about getting your hands on the game as soon as possible, then the Premium Edition might be the pick for you.

The Starfield Premium Edition costs £86 / $100 / €100, and with it you'll receive the base game, plus the following:

5 days early access

Steelbook Display Case (if physical version)

Constellation Patch (if physical version)

Shattered Space story expansion (upon release)

Constellation Skin Pack

Starfield Digital Artbook

Starfield Original Soundtrack

You can purchase the Premium Edition either as a physical or a digital version, but bear in mind that the digital version won't get you the Steelbook display case or the Constellation patch.

You can also purchase a Starfield Premium Edition Upgrade, which upgrades your Standard Edition to the Premium Edition for £35 / $35 / €35. The Upgrade doesn't include the base game itself, so you'll need to also purchase the Standard Edition (or have access to Starfield via Game Pass) to make use of it. And it's worth noting that the price of the Standard Edition plus the Premium Upgrade is more than the cost of just purchasing the Premium Edition in the first place.

Starfield Standard Edition

If you're not interested in early access or any of the additional cosmetic or physical bonuses that come with the more expensives editions, then the Starfield Standard Edition is the one for you. The Standard Edition costs £60 / $70 / €70, and is available in both digital and physical formats.

If you're buying the physical edition, then you'll get a game disc for the Xbox version, and a game code with the PC version. Either way, you'll be able to start playing Starfield on launch day with the Standard Edition.

Starfield Pre-order Bonus

If you pre-order any of the above Starfield editions, then you'll also receive the Old Mars Skin Pack. This cosmetic set gives you some themed skins for the Laser Cutter tool, the Deep Mining Helmet, and the Deep Mining Pack.

This Starfield pre-order bonus is also included for free with Game Pass. So if you're playing on Game Pass, then you'll gain access to the Old Mars Skin Pack regardless of when you actually download Starfield.

Starfield Controller and Headset

One of the perks of Starfield being a massive flagship game from Bethesda (who is owned by Microsoft) is that players can also choose to purchase a limited edition Starfield Xbox Controller and Xbox Wireless Headset. Both products have a very clean white and orange colour scheme, with some subtle diagrammatic markings and technical drawing-style notes across the body of the controller and the earpieces of the headset.

You can purchase the Starfield Controller for £69.99 on the Xbox Store. The Starfield Headset costs £114.99, again on the Xbox Store.

That brings this Starfield editions guide to a close. If you want to prepare fully for the arrival of Bethesda's galaxy-spanning open world RPG, then you'd best check out our Starfield requirements guide to make sure your machine can run the game.