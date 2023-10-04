How do you defeat the Starborn in Further Into the Unknown? The next main mission following the Starfield Starborn introduction will bring you face-to-face with your first (and second) Starborn as you try to retrieve two new artifacts for the collection.

The planets and locations you'll need to visit on these planets will differ on each playthrough. For our playthrough, we were tasked with landing at Guniibuu IV-b where we found a forgotten mech graveyard and Rudiment where we found an abandoned cryo lab. There's fighting ahead, so make sure you're leveled up and equipped with the best weapons.

Starfield Further Into the Unknown walkthrough

To complete the Further Into the Unknown mission, you'll want to complete the following objectives:

Talk to Vladimir Go to Guniibuu IV-b Get the artifact Go to Rudiment Get the artifact Talk to Matteo at The Lodge

Six steps seems simple enough, but with two artifacts to find and Starborns to fight, it's worth reading on to make sure you've got the intel.

1. Talk to Vladimir

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

Following the Starborn mission meeting, Vladimir will be available to talk to for your next mission, Further Into the Unknown. He will inform you that he has found two new coordinates for artifacts that he wants you to explore.

As mentioned, the planets will differ depending on your playthrough and the locations on the planets will change. But, the outcome of finding two new artifacts will stay the same.

2. Go to Guniibuu IV-b

Fast travel to Guniibuu IV-b by setting the course in your data menu. Upon arrival, for our playthrough, we were given the prompt to land at the Forgotten Mech Graveyard.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

Use the blue locator to find the entrance to the Scavenger Burrows. You will enter the cave system and be prompted to follow the route down to where the artifact resides.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

It's not as easy as just walking up to the rock with your Cutter equipped though as this will be your first confrontation with a Starborn. Fight them and when you win, their body will disappear and you will be awarded with Quantum Essence.

3. Get the artifact

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

After you have defeated the Starborn, you can use your Cutter to remove artifact Theta from the rock. Then you will have acquired it in your inventory and you can leave Guniibuu IV-b.

4. Go to Rudiment

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

Fast travel from Guniibuu IV-b to Rudiment, or whichever second planet you have been assigned, to find another artifact.

On Rudiment, we landed at the Abandoned Cryo Lab. There are alot of Spacers waiting here to fight, so you'll need to take them out to move forward to the underground facility. After this, navigate through the vent system, annihilating more Spacers along the way.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

Eventually, you'll reach where artifact Tau resides, but another Starborn will appear here ready to fight. Again, once you've defeated them, you will gain more Quantum Essence.

5. Get the artifact

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

You can now equip your Cutter and use it to loosen artifact Tau from the rock and put it in your inventory.

6. Talk to Matteo at The Lodge

Once you've retrieved both artifacts, you will be prompted to return to The Lodge on Alpha Centauri and add them to the collection.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

Adding the new artifacts will prompt you to talk to Matteo who will voice his concerns about the mission and whether Constellation is doing the right thing. You can choose to side with Matteo or Noel here, or remain neutral.

Vladimir will interrupt the conversation to say he needs help upgrading The Eye, which will lead you nicely into Starfield's next main mission, Short Sighted.

With two new artifacts and two encounters with Starborn, the Further Into the Unknown mission is quite the ride. To make sure you're ready for the next step, why not take a look at our guides on how to level up fast as well as how to get fuel, and upgrade your ship.