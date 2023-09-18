Wondering how to refuel your ship in Starfield? If you’ve been traveling through the stars quite a bit, it’s likely that you’ve run out of fuel at one point or another while attempting to grav jump in Starfield.

Refueling in Starfield isn’t the most intuitive process, though, so if you're confused about how it works, we've got you covered. Here's everything you need to know about how to refuel in Starfield, including how to upgrade your fuel tanks.

How to refuel your ship in Starfield

There’s no actual way to manually refuel your ship in Starfield. Fuel will simply refuel itself over a short period of time. If you don’t have enough fuel to complete a grav jump, this means you won’t be able to refuel - instead, you’ll need to make several shorter jumps to make it to your destination.

Luckily, if you’re looking for a longer term solution, you’re able to upgrade your fuel tanks so they hold more fuel upon automatically refilling.

How to upgrade your fuel tanks in Starfield

To increase your maximum fuel capacity, visit a ship technician at a spaceport in a major settlement and upgrade your fuel tank or jump range. These upgrades can be somewhat pricey, but they’ll allow you to grav jump further.

Alternatively, if fuel is your biggest concern, it might be worth buying (or stealing) a new ship with a better fuel capacity.

Finally, upgrading your Astrodynamics skill can reduce the cost of grav jumps by quite a bit - the top tier will reduce the cost of grav jumps by a massive 50%.

