How do you rename your ship in Starfield? When Bethesda create a massive space-based RPG, they certainly don't skimp on the ship customization. Starfield gives you the tools early on to build just about any ship you can imagine. But what if you want to put your own stamp on it and give it a custom name?

It is indeed possible to rename any ship in Starfield that's in your possession - but Bethesda have done a good job of hiding the option behind layers of menus. In this quick no-nonsense guide we'll walk you through how to change your ship name in Starfield.

How to rename your ship in Starfield

To rename your ship in Starfield, speak to a Ship Technician and ask to view and modify your ships. Then select the ship you want to rename, click on "Ship Builder", then click "Flight Check" and finally "Rename". This will allow you to give your ship a new name up to 14 characters long.

You can find Ship Technicians on various major settlements in Starfield, but the easiest (and first) one you'll come across is right next to the Trade Authority Kiosk on the landing pad in New Atlantis.

Step 1: Talk to a Ship Technician and ask to see your ships. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

Speak to the Ship Technician and select the "I'd like to view and modify my ships" dialogue option. This will bring you to the ship overview screen, where you can use the button prompts at the top to cycle between the ships in your possession.

From the ship screen, enter the Ship Builder by pressing the button shown in the bottom-right corner of the screen.

Step 2: Open the Ship Builder. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

Then press the Flight Check button in the bottom-right corner to prompt a Flight Check which tells you whether your ship is ready to launch. However, it also adds a new button to the command bar at the bottom of the screen: "Rename Ship".

Step 3: Perform a Flight Check. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

Once the name of the ship is shown in the centre of the screen, press the "Rename" button to change it. Type in your new ship name, and hit confirm. Then exit out of the Ship Builder and the dialogue with the Ship Technician. Voila! You've just renamed your ship.

Step 4: Click the Rename Ship button. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

