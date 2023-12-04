Start your Christmas PC build off right with this Corsair 4000D Airflow and RM750 PSU bundle from Scan UK

Here's a fun fact: Corsair started off making L2 cache modules in the 90s, before Intel started including a L2 cache in their CPUs. Corsair switched over to making RAM modules, and nearly 30 years later they're still doing it - but the list of Corsair products has grown hugely.

Today we're looking at two of Corsair's best products in a £130 bundle at Scan in the UK: their 4000D Airflow PC case and their RM750 power supply. Both are well-regarded options for building your own gaming PC, and now you can pick them up together for more than £70 under RRP.

The 4000D Airflow currently retails for around £75 and is a popular case, offering plenty of space for full-size motherboards, graphics cards, power supplies and other components, including 360mm radiators, with a focus on thermals and therefore performance. I use the bigger version of this case, the 7000D Airflow, and it's a superb design with plenty of small, clever features to save time and make the PC building process easier.

The RM750 is another popular choice, offering enough power to meet Nvidia and AMD's requirements for graphics all the way up to the RTX 4080 or RX 7900 XTX. It's got an 80+ Gold rating for efficiency and provides a modular design, allowing you to just plug in the cables that you're using and keep the rest in a little bag you might misplace when it comes time to upgrade your GPU down the road (don't ask me why I know this).

The PSU normally retails for around £100 to £115, so getting the case and PSU for £130 means a savings of around £45 to £60 depending on which PSU figure you take - not bad either way!

This would make an awesome starting point for a new PC build, so if you're considering a new gaming PC for Christmas then I'd highly recommend considering this option if the case looks good.

Thanks for joining us and stay tuned for more holiday PC deals as we discover them!