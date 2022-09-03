If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Store all the things with an 8TB Seagate IronWolf hard drive for £150

A historic low price on a relatively fast and absolutely capacious model.
Will Judd
Seagate's IronWolf and IronWolf Pro hard drives are amongst the best available, and now you can get an 8TB IronWolf model for £150 at Amazon, a historic low price.

This is a huge amount of storage, ideal for archiving games and storing media like music and video, and well worth considering especially if your boot SSD is getting full. By comparison, the cheapest 8TB SSD is £669, making this more than four times cheaper.

Seagate's IronWolf drives are generally reliable, and as well as working fine as internal drives also do well as drives for NAS (network attached storage) servers. Modern PC cases continue to offer a surprising number of 3.5-inch bays, so you should be able to find room for this drive and connect up the SATA power/data cables as necessary. One advantage of this over an M.2 SSD is that you can install way more SATA drives; most boards come with at least six SATA ports and some have eight or more.

If you'd prefer an 8TB in a more portable format, you could install this into a USB enclosure or pick up a USB-SATA adapter; alternatively, you could consider WD's Black D10 Game Drive which offers the same capacity in a form factor better suited to portable use. That costs just £165 thanks to another Amazon discount, so it's not a bad alternative if you weren't planning on mounting a drive internally.

I hope you find this deal useful, and stay tuned for one more tech deal to close out this week. See you soon!

