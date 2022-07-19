Looking for all of the Sheet Music collectibles in Stray? In Stray, you control an adventurous feline lost in a gorgeous dystopian city. It’s a city filled with danger, as well as lots of secrets. There are collectibles scattered all over, but one of the first that you might come across are pieces of Sheet Music. In the first area of Stray, known as the Slums, you’re given a side quest to hunt down lost Sheet Music, of which there are eight in total.

In this guide, we break down where to find all of the Sheet Music in Stray and where to take them. As you find Sheet Music in the world, you’ll notice that they each have a number out of eight in the name so that you can easily remember which ones you’ve already found.

All Sheet Music locations in Stray

As you progress through the Slums, you’ll be able to find a robot called Morusque and give him Sheet Music. Morusque is located next to a boarded up shop near the entrance to the sewers, to the left of the big lit up tower where you first meet Guardian. You can meet Morusque multiple times throughout the Slums section in Stray, but be warned: Once you leave the Slums and progress into the sewers with Momo, you won’t be able to come back to hand in any remaining Sheet Music. If you hand in every Sheet Music, you will earn the “Meowlody” achievement and hear Morusque strum the melodies on his guitar.

Since Stray is a linear adventure game, pieces of Sheet Music are potentially missable. If you leave the Slums without getting all of the Sheet Music, you won’t be able to backtrack to collect remaining Sheet Music later on.

Below, you’ll find every Sheet Music location in Stray:

Sheet Music 1: Momo’s flat

The first Sheet Music you’ll find is in Momo’s flat, very early on in your adventure after reaching the city. As you enter through the window, turn left and head down the small corridor until you reach the storage room.

The door is locked, but you can pass through the bars and go through a small opening below to get inside. Climb up some boxes in the storage room and look on the shelf to find the first Sheet Music.

Sheet Music 2: Outside Clementine’s apartment

Shortly after, you can find another piece of Sheet Music outside of Clemetine’s apartment. You should find yourself on a balcony outside the apartment. Look around on this balcony to spot a turquoise awning hanging over a small set of garden furniture. Hop onto the garden table beneath the awning to find the second Sheet Music.

Sheet Music 3: Elliot's house

The third piece of Sheet Music is located in Elliot’s house, and it should be fairly easy to spot. As you enter, look on the wall opposite the door to find a large painting of a robot. You’ll find the third Sheet Music attached to the painting, so simply saunter over and take it.

Sheet Music 4: The Market Place

In Stray, the Slums have a market place where you can meet a robot merchant named Azooz. Azooz sells the fourth Sheet Music in exchange for one Energy Drink Speed 2K can. If you want to find an Energy Drink Speed 2K can, check out our Stray Vending Machines locations guide.

Sheet Music 5: Upstairs in the bar

The fifth Sheet Music is found in the bar. When you enter, make your way upstairs and over to the middle booth. Hop up onto the table in this booth to find the fifth piece of Sheet Music.

Sheet Music 6: Inside Clementine's apartment

After finding the Sheet Music outside of Clementine’s apartment, you’ll be able to find another nearby. Head inside of Clementine’s apartment and look for a sliding wooden door with holes that you can hop through. After hopping through, turn right to find a tall bookshelf by Clementine’s bed. The sixth Sheet Music is low down on the bookshelf, so simply walk over to grab it.

Sheet Music 7: Doc's library

Another key location that you’ll find in the Slums as you progress through the main story is Doc’s library, and it also contains a piece of Sheet Music. Look around inside to find a piano and hop up to grab the seventh Sheet Music.

Sheet Music 8: Mysterious Safe

Near Morusque, the robot who wants the Sheet Music, you’ll find the entrance to the sewers. Go left from this entrance and round the corner to find a Mysterious Safe. There’s a note on the front that you can examine to find a clue: Follow the Numbers. There are some posters with numbers in an alleyway nearby, but they’re simply there to distract you. Instead, ask around the nearby robots to learn that you should talk to Elliot.

Head to Elliot, who can decipher the binary code to get another clue: Dufer Bar. Head to the bar and jump on the table next to the computer. There, knock the picture above the neon Dufer Bar sign off the wall to find the code: 1-2-8-3. Head back to the Mysterious Safe and input the code to get the eighth and final piece of Sheet Music.

That covers how to find all of the Sheet Music in Stray. After handing them all into Morusque, you should see the "Meowlody" achievement/trophy appear. For more on this terrific tabby tale, check out Katharine’s Stray review. Make sure to also check out James’ piece on Stray’s PC system requirements and the best settings to use.