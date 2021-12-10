With an unexpected live-action appearance from Amanda Waller on stage at The Game Awards, Rocksteady Studios gave a wee look at Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League in motion with its first gameplay trailer. After years of playing goodies in their Batman: Arkham games, now they'll have us playing goodies to kill the goodies—but for a good cause. This new trailer focuses on their attempts to murder the brainwashed Flash, come see.

Earth's mightiest heroes have fallen under the control of Braniac, see, so it falls to Earth's kinda-lightweight villains to save us all by murdering them. We'll get to play as Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark, with the AI taking over the rest of the squad. Or it'll support four-player cooperative multiplayer.

I'm surprised that they're still holding back on revealing Suicide Squad's main character, that iconic superhero created by Jared Leto himself, The Joker. I mean, surely there's no way his character isn't in the game, though maybe they'll have to use a soundalike. Rocksteady even resisted the urge to have an echoing hint of his sinister laughter at the end of the trailer. Such reserve! I don't know if I'd be able to hold my cool if I had the privilege of working with a character so twisted, he could only come from the mind of the greatest actor of our generation.

I'm game for Kill The Justice League. Rocksteady's Batman games are great fun, and this looks to have a welcome sense of fun. Brooding is so last decade, Batman. And I'm always game for jetpacks. And ground-pound attacks. And especially grappling looks.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is due to launch in 2022 on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

