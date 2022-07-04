Summer Games Done Quick 2022 nets more than $3 million for charity

Annual speedrunning event Summer Games Done Quick has raised more than $3 million (£2.5 million) for the charity Doctors Without Borders. SGDQ drew to a close yesterday with an All Remembrances run of Elden Ring on PC, followed by a shorter bonus Any% run of the game to cap things off. You can watch HYP3RSOMNIAC take on FromSoft’s latest in just half an hour in the video below.

Not quite as nippy as previous records, but I think you can definitely consider this Elden Rung.

SGDQ’s been happening since 2011, so the many speedrunners who’ve taken part have generated quite a sum for charity in that time. The summer events alone have raised a total of $18.9 million (£15.6 million) for Doctors Without Borders and the Organisation For Autism Research. Games Done Quick’s events have netted close to $41 million (£33.8 million) for various causes over the past twelve years.

This year’s SGDQ runs are all archived on the event’s YouTube channel now, if you missed them. There’s plenty of PC speedruns to tuck into. I’m fond of classic adventure game runs, so I’m going to try to find a half-hour sometime to watch davidtki’s King’s Quest V: Absence Makes The Heart Go Yonder! run. There’s also a Control boss rush from DemonicRobots, an hour-ish Monster Hunter Rise ‘Magnamalo%’ run by JalBagel and, of course, the closing Elden Rings runs.

Games Done Quick’s organisers tweeted the total amount, thanking the runners and donors in the process:

🏁TIME 🏁

#SGDQ2022 has raised a total amount of $3,016,200 for @MSF_USA!



#SGDQ2022 has raised a total amount of $3,016,200 for @MSF_USA!

Thank you to everyone who made this marathon possible, and thank you all for your amazing generosity & support❤️#heretogether

The next in GDQ’s calendar of big speedrunning events will be Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 next January, but there’s no firm dates or a schedule for that yet. We’ll keep you posted and let you know nearer the time. You can still chuck a donation their way on the GDQ site here.