If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

2

Summer Games Done Quick 2022 nets more than $3 million for charity

Slayed at the end with an Elden Ring double-bill
CJ Wheeler avatar
News by CJ Wheeler News Reporter
Published on
Summer Games Done Quick 2022 closed out with an Elden Ring double-bill.

Annual speedrunning event Summer Games Done Quick has raised more than $3 million (£2.5 million) for the charity Doctors Without Borders. SGDQ drew to a close yesterday with an All Remembrances run of Elden Ring on PC, followed by a shorter bonus Any% run of the game to cap things off. You can watch HYP3RSOMNIAC take on FromSoft’s latest in just half an hour in the video below.

Not quite as nippy as previous records, but I think you can definitely consider this Elden Rung.

SGDQ’s been happening since 2011, so the many speedrunners who’ve taken part have generated quite a sum for charity in that time. The summer events alone have raised a total of $18.9 million (£15.6 million) for Doctors Without Borders and the Organisation For Autism Research. Games Done Quick’s events have netted close to $41 million (£33.8 million) for various causes over the past twelve years.

This year’s SGDQ runs are all archived on the event’s YouTube channel now, if you missed them. There’s plenty of PC speedruns to tuck into. I’m fond of classic adventure game runs, so I’m going to try to find a half-hour sometime to watch davidtki’s King’s Quest V: Absence Makes The Heart Go Yonder! run. There’s also a Control boss rush from DemonicRobots, an hour-ish Monster Hunter Rise ‘Magnamalo%’ run by JalBagel and, of course, the closing Elden Rings runs.

Games Done Quick’s organisers tweeted the total amount, thanking the runners and donors in the process:

The next in GDQ’s calendar of big speedrunning events will be Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 next January, but there’s no firm dates or a schedule for that yet. We’ll keep you posted and let you know nearer the time. You can still chuck a donation their way on the GDQ site here.

Tagged With

About the Author

CJ Wheeler avatar

CJ Wheeler

News Reporter

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch