Take 20% off Dell gaming or pro laptops with this secret code

Dell is offering a raft of discounts on their whole portfolio right now as part of their Summer Sale - including some of the best prices we've seen on the Dell G15 gaming laptop and the XPS 15 secretly-gaming laptop. Here's what you need to know!

First, the code you'll need to unlock these deals is DFTSUMMER20 or DAESUMMER20. These offer more than the 15% offered by the SUMMERSALE15 code, giving some of the best prices we've seen on these laptops since they were refreshed earlier this year.

Next, the links. The Dell G15 is a well-equipped laptop with an RTX 3060 graphics card (unlocking future-proofing RTX and DLSS functionality) and a powerful 45W 10th-gen Core i7, backed by a 1080p 120Hz screen, 16GB of dual-channel memory and a roomy 512GB NVMe SSD. The G15 drew plaudits this year for its 'gaming, but not too gaming' design, and with specs like these, you'll be thrilled to pick it up for £879 (down from £1099).

The XPS 15 is more of a professional-focused laptop, with this model offering a 4K OLED screen (!), but it can still play games too thanks to a GTX 1650 graphics card, 9th-gen Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD. I game regularly on my previous-gen XPS 15, which has only a GTX 1050, so believe me when I saw a good range of old games (and modern low-spec titles) are yours for the taking - just think about turning down the resolution to 1080p for anything fast-paced! This is a great laptop for getting stuff done, and with code DAESUMMER20 you can get it for £1023 (down from £1299) - a real bargain.

These codes might work on other items, so we'd encourage you to experiment if your dream Dell laptop isn't included in our write-up. You can also use the code SUMMERSALE15 to get a solid 15% off, so keep that in mind as well.

OK, that's all for now! I hope you found this useful, and stay tuned for more deals in the weeks to come. Bye for now.