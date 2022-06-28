If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

13

Take a piratical peek at the first Return To Monkey Island gameplay

They should’ve just called it Guybrush Returns
CJ Wheeler avatar
News by CJ Wheeler News Reporter
Published on
Return To Monkey is the second third game in the point'n'click adventure series, due in 2022.

Terrible Toybox have shared more of point’n’click adventure threequel reboot Return To Monkey Island today. It’s the first time we’ve got a good look at the third Monkey Island captained by Ron Gilbert in motion, but it had the weird honour of appearing during a Nintendo Direct. Have a watch of the trailer below.

Watch on YouTube
Ready your cutlass, Monkey Island is returning.

Art director Rex Crowle, known for Knights And Bikes and Tearaway, is doing a grand job judging by the new video. I think the visual style is a really good fit for Monkey Island. Fan favourite characters are back to join the returning Guybrush Threepwood and zombie pirate LeChuck, including Elaine Marley, the Voodoo Lady, Wally, Stan and, yay, Murray the Talking Skull. It even seems like you might get to play as Elaine this time around, and there's plenty of swordfighting on display.

You might want to check out the Return To Monkey Island site here after you’ve watched the trailer, because it’s been updated in a rather daft but brilliant way. Enjoy having a fairly lengthy conversation with legendary used ship salesman Stan while he sits in a jail cell for “marketing-related crimes”. Stan’s fellow prisoner Otis doesn’t seem to want to chat but, as Stan says, he couldn’t break a fourth wall to save his life.

Return To Monkey Island sets sails sometime in 2022, just presumably not on top of a bumper car for this one. It’s coming to Steam and, very evidently, Nintendo Switch.

Tagged With

About the Author

CJ Wheeler avatar

CJ Wheeler

News Reporter

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch