Take home AMD's best value high-end graphics card for $490 at Amazon US

Sapphire's Radeon RX 7800 XT Pulse 16GB card has dropped to a new low price at Amazon US, where it's available for just $490. That's a solid $30 below its new list price and a great bargain for a capable current-gen GPU for 1080p or 1440p gaming with 16GB of frame buffer memory.

We've covered the RX 7800 XT graphics card several times on RPS, as it offers some of the best value in AMD's RDNA 3 graphics lineup, and this latest discount improves its price/performance ratio considerably. The card is best used for 1440p gaming, where it can run rasterised or RT content at reasonable frame-rates with or without upscaling or frame generation, while at 1080p it's capable of high refresh rate gaming when paired with a strong CPU.

You can also stretch to a 4K display when using upscaling or in older games, making it quite an adaptable option overall - especially when the 16GB of VRAM allows it to deal with less well optimised game ports from the PS5 and tasks like video production.

Sapphire make some of the best AMD cards going, and their Pulse models are straightforward but well-built with good performance. This is a dual-fan, dual-slot model too, so it fits in many more cases than physically larger triple-slot and/or triple-fan models that are common in the upper reaches of AMD or Nvidia's lineups.