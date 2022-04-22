Tales From The Borderlands is making a comeback this year, minus Telltale Games

Gearbox Software are making an “all-new” follow-up to Telltale Games’ Tales From The Borderlands episodic graphic adventure set in the Borderlands universe. It’s out this year, Gearbox revealed at this week’s PAX East event.

Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford – who stepped aside as head of Gearbox Software last October – dropped the existence of the project right at the end of the PAX East presentation while wearing some shockingly Borderlands-yellow chinos. You can watch for yourselves below. Skip to about five minutes from before the end if you’re just interested in the Tales From The Borderlands announcement.

“This time, we’re doing it to imagine all-new characters, and all-new stories, from the Borderlands,” Pitchford said. He explained that Gearbox has been working on the game for many years, and confirmed that more will be revealed in summer. Maybe they’ll give us an idea then whether the characters from the first game will see that cliffhanger ending reach a conclusion?

The new game is published by 2K and developed in-house by Gearbox Software. Telltale Games developed and published the original Tales From The Borderlands, which released many Pandoran moons ago in 2014, under licence from Gearbox. Telltale congratulated Gearbox on the announcement on Twitter, but clarified that they aren’t involved in the sequel, adding “In the end, we’re all borderfam.”

Telltale Games shut down in 2018 but were revived a year later. Tales From The Borderlands was unavailable for a few years because of the shenanigans that befell Telltale, until the game was revived by Gearbox. Telltale are now busy working on The Wolf Among Us 2 and an episodic game based on The Expanse.

Gearbox also announced yesterday that they’ve acquired Lost Boys Interactive, contributors to Gearbox Software’s Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Lost Boys will carry on working on their own projects alongside their work for Gearbox. The consolidation of the games industry continues apace.