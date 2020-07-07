Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown reviving the racing series

The open-worldracing and conspicuous consumption of Test Drive Unlimited will return after almost a decade in a new game, publishers Nacon announced today. Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown will vroom off to another island to race around and wear designer clothes. While series creators Eden Games are long-closed, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown is being made under the eye of Alain Jarniou, who previously worked on the series as the game director of TDU2. They don't have much to show of the game for now but hey, it's coming.

"Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown retains the DNA of the series, which is based on a love of beautiful cars and the joy of driving around a luxurious island world recreated at 1:1 scale," Nacon say. "Players will compete against each other in the Solar Crown, a competition with mysterious stakes, to elevate their character's status within the community."

Yes, you will once again be acquiring flash cars like Ferraris as well as luxury clothing and accessories for your character to wear. TDU historically has a weird tone, which I think is... the fantasy of becoming a reckless playboy who lives a life of fast cars, island resorts, parties, and designer goods? The video game equivalent of rich people TikTok. Sure, loads of games have these elements, but TDU2 in particular seemed aspirational about breaking into a higher social class. I wonder how much that has changed.

Solar Crown is being made by Nacon's KT Racing studio, who are behind the WRC rally games, the Isle Of Man motorbike ones, and V-Rally. Test Drive creators Eden Games shut down in 2013 following several turbulent years including mass redundancies, which had prompted employees to go on strike against owners Atari. Evidently Nacon (formerly BigBen) have picked the rights up since then.

No word yet on when Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown will launch. Jarniou said they've been working on it "for several months" so it would still be early in development.

